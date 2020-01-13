Search

Sandringham summit: Here's what we know this lunchtime

PUBLISHED: 13:04 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:28 13 January 2020

Members of the media gather outside the visitors' centre at the Sandringham Estate, Norfolk, where Queen Elizabeth II and senior royals will hold crisis talks over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex future roles. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Members of the media gather outside the visitors' centre at the Sandringham Estate, Norfolk, where Queen Elizabeth II and senior royals will hold crisis talks over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex future roles. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

With the world's media gathering in Norfolk for the so-called Sandringham summit, here's what we know this lunchtime.

So what's it all about? Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle want to step back from Royal duties and spend part of their time living in Canada.

Why? The couple say they want to be financially independent and carve out "a progressive new role" for themselves. They also want to escape the intrusion of the press.

Why not? You can't just hand your notice in if you're a Royal. Tradition and all that.

There are also issues such as how will the couple earn their living, how might they balance this and any conflicts of interest with Royal duties and who is going to foot the bill for their security.

So what's happening today? The Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry are meeting for the so-called Sandringham summit, where they will try to thrash out a way forward.

Who else will be there? Meghan Markle is expected to dial in via a phone link. Senior courtiers and advisers will also be present.

When does it start? 2pm is the widely-touted time.

When is it likely to end? Before the Queen has her tea is a popular theory doing the rounds, although some of the more complex issues may not be resolved today.

When will we find out what's happening? There will be a statement - presumably endorsed by both 'sides' at some point later today.

Most Read

Gaming store blames closure on tough times for retail

Gaming store Henchmans, run by Swaffham deputy mayor Keith Sandle and his wife, Sandra, is set to close. Picture: Courtesy of Keith Sandle

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro at the scene. Pictures: Mick Howes

‘Devastated’ couple face race to find new wedding venue after closure

Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

