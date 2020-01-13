Sandringham summit: Here's what we know this lunchtime

Members of the media gather outside the visitors' centre at the Sandringham Estate, Norfolk, where Queen Elizabeth II and senior royals will hold crisis talks over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex future roles. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

With the world's media gathering in Norfolk for the so-called Sandringham summit, here's what we know this lunchtime.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

So what's it all about? Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle want to step back from Royal duties and spend part of their time living in Canada.

Why? The couple say they want to be financially independent and carve out "a progressive new role" for themselves. They also want to escape the intrusion of the press.

Why not? You can't just hand your notice in if you're a Royal. Tradition and all that.

There are also issues such as how will the couple earn their living, how might they balance this and any conflicts of interest with Royal duties and who is going to foot the bill for their security.

So what's happening today? The Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry are meeting for the so-called Sandringham summit, where they will try to thrash out a way forward.

Who else will be there? Meghan Markle is expected to dial in via a phone link. Senior courtiers and advisers will also be present.

When does it start? 2pm is the widely-touted time.

When is it likely to end? Before the Queen has her tea is a popular theory doing the rounds, although some of the more complex issues may not be resolved today.

When will we find out what's happening? There will be a statement - presumably endorsed by both 'sides' at some point later today.