Search

Advanced search

People around the world enjoying maths lessons from small Norfolk school

PUBLISHED: 08:47 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:01 19 June 2020

Maths lessons by Jackie Patnell, a teacher at Sandringham and West Newton Primary Academy, are being viewed across the world. Picture: Sandringham and West Newton Primary Academy

Maths lessons by Jackie Patnell, a teacher at Sandringham and West Newton Primary Academy, are being viewed across the world. Picture: Sandringham and West Newton Primary Academy

Archant

A teacher’s maths and phonics lessons have reached far and wide from their base in west Norfolk.

Jackie Patnell is a teacher at the Sandringham and West Newton Church of England Primary Academy, which has under 100 pupils on its roll.

But that hasn’t stopped her YouTube videos on maths and phonics from attracting almost 1000 subscribers.

Now a mother and son in Wiltshire have emailed the school express their appreciation.

“Just wanted to express my sincere thanks to Mrs Patnell on YouTube for her fantastic lessons. While we do not attend your school and live in Wiltshire, my son is of reception age and we stumbled across a maths lesson last week and since then have been watching daily.

You may also want to watch:

“The lessons are absolutely fantastic in terms of interest and timing, and we have now recommended this onto friends too!

“One day we would love to say thank you, and once this pandemic is over, we will get a card sent to the school for her. Thank you again.” Gemma & Albie.

Mrs Patnell said: “I knew my reception class wouldn’t reach their full potential if I simply gave them worksheets for maths and phonics.

“Four and five-year-olds would benefit more from seeing their usual teacher teaching in a similar way to what they were used to in the classroom. I had to adapt the lessons quite a bit in order to make them entertaining but still educational. This proved trickier in some more than others, especially during a lesson on time, when I had to time my chicken racing round my back garden (this took several takes - never work with chickens)!”

She added: “I received thank you messages from people in several different continents and this was when I felt really proud and extremely happy to be helping out so many people that were suffering from the same struggles all around the world. I am about to hit 1000 subscribers to my channel and considering that I was hoping to just attract my nine pupils, this now feels like a real success and a great way to have worked during lock down.”

Executive headteacher Jane Gardener said: “I have been so impressed with how all the staff have adjusted to managing learning remotely. Our wonderful team has supported our children and families and we have received such positive feedback at this challenging time. Jackie’s creativity producing line lessons for her reception class in phonics and maths has been a tremendous success, with wonderful feedback from not only our own families but from those far and wide.”

Mrs Patnell’s Youtube channel can be seen here:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Former world boxing champion Herbie Hide facing new court fight

World Boxing Champion Herbie Hide

Brave store worker and two shoppers disarm robber with meat cleaver

Jordan Holme. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

TV presenter Simon Thomas upset after ‘photo shaming’ threat on day of his Dad’s funeral

TV presenter Simon Thomas. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Norwich taxi driver screams for help during brutal ‘racial’ attack

The shocking attack that left Mr Andreev bloodied and dazed was caught on his taxi'’s dash-cam. Picture: Triangle News

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s where to see them

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

TV presenter Simon Thomas upset after ‘photo shaming’ threat on day of his Dad’s funeral

TV presenter Simon Thomas. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Woman was ‘violent and abusive’ to bus driver when told she had to wear face covering

A woman became 'violent and abusive' towards a Sanders bus driver after she was told she could not board while wearing a face covering. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Brave store worker and two shoppers disarm robber with meat cleaver

Jordan Holme. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Laura Ashley stores to shut following closing down sale

Laura Ashley has a store in Norwich. Pic: Laura Ashley

Council investigates developer over work on 12 homes

Norfolk Land Developments (NLD) have started work on building 12 houses in it’s Kensington Forge site on Dereham Road in Mattishall. Picture: Archant
Drive 24