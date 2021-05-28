Afternoon Tea back at Sandringham as restaurant set to reopen this weekend

Published: 10:40 AM May 28, 2021

Sandringham Restaurant will reopen to serve pre-booked Afternoon Tea on Saturday, May 29 - Credit: Sandringham Estate

The Royal Estate is to reopen Sandringham House and Sandringham Restaurant this weekend, with Afternoon Tea back on the menu.

Sandringham Restaurant will reopen to serve pre-booked Afternoon Tea on Saturday, May 29, following improvement works in 2020.

The Royal Family's connections to Norfolk date back more than 150 years, to when Queen Victoria bought Sandringham House. - Credit: Ian Burt

The experience will showcase produce grown on the Estate, with locally sourced ingredients and traditional recipes used, and will be served on Chelsea botanical porcelain - a design said to be closely derived from a large collection acquired by Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

The menu will also include hand cut sandwiches, freshly baked scones using flour milled on the Estate, with clotted cream and Sandringham jam and an array of sweet treats, accompanied by speciality Sandringham blend teas and coffees or a Sandringham Gin cocktail.

The Chelsea botanical collection porcelain, which is made by hand by artisans in Stoke-on-Trent, features patterns of butterflies, fruits and florals, and is inspired by original pieces dating from c.1750 - seen today on display at Clarence House.

Visitors can also enjoy an alfresco picnic Afternoon Tea at Sandringham from July, with a speciality take away experience developed for picnicking in the Royal Parkland. Takeaway Afternoon Tea for two picnic boxes will be £30.

The restaurant will serve pre-booked Afternoon Tea and is open everyday including bank holidays. Sittings are available between noon to 2pm or 3pm to 5pm for a classic Afternoon Tea at £30 per person.

The Estate said bookings must be made before 5pm the day before a visit.

Sandringham House and St Mary Magdalene Church will also reopen on May 29.

This year, all House and Garden visits must be also be pre-booked online including tickets for children and members in order to help the Estate maintain social distancing.

Dogs are not allowed within the formal Gardens at Sandringham but "are welcome" in the Royal Parkland.

Earlier this month it was revealed Prince Charles may be planning more public access at Sandringham House.

The Sunday Times reported the Prince has started discussions with other members of the royal family to increase public access to royal residences including Sandringham House in west Norfolk.