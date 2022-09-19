Sandringham rector will say prayers at Queen’s committal service

Rev Canon Dr Paul Williams rector of the Sandringham group of churches in Norfolk - Credit: Diocese of Norwich

The Rector of Sandringham will say prayers at St George’s Chapel for the Queen’s Committal service.

A carpet of flowers will greet mourners as the royal family will bid farewell to their beloved matriarch in the gothic chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle in a service attended by around 800 people.

Mourners arrive for the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle - Credit: PA

Members of the congregation will include the late monarch’s nearest and dearest, foreign royal families and members from her household staff past and present, including those from her Norfolk estate.

Members of the royal family attend services when in residence at Sandringham, which normally includes Christmas.

The current rector, Reverend Canon Paul Williams, will say prayers together with Minister of Crathie Kirk and the Chaplain of Windsor Great Park and the Dean of Windsor.

A wreath from Number 10, signed by prime minister Liz Truss says: “For a lifetime of devotion and duty we offer our deep and sincere gratitude.”

Flowers of all kinds cover the area around the chapel, from bouquets of red roses to pink lilies to potted plants to wreaths from foreign royals.

Soldiers from the Grenadier Guards at Chapel Hill for the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle - Credit: PA

Among the flowers in the chapel were lilies, dahlias, roses, and greenery including Eucalyptus and other greenery picked from Home Park.

The service, with a strong thread of tradition running throughout, was discussed with the Queen over a number of years and all the prayers and hymns were chosen by her – apart from one.

The Queen left one hymn to be chosen at the time, and after a discussion between the King and the Dean of Windsor David Conner, the hymn chosen was Westminster Abbey adapted from the Alleluyas in Purcell’s O God, Thou art my God.

Prior to the final hymn, the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre will be removed from the coffin by the Crown Jeweller and, with the Bargemaster and Serjeants-at-Arms, will be passed to the Dean who will place them on the altar.

The removal of the crown from the coffin to the altar is poignant, because in 1953 the crown was taken from the altar in Westminster Abbey and placed on the Queen’s head, marking the start of a 70-year reign.

People stand along the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle as they wait for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to arrive in Windsor - Credit: PA

The coffin, which will be placed on a catafalque draped in purple velvet will be slowly lowered down into the royal vault as the Dean of Windsor says: “Go forth upon thy journey from this world, O Christian soul.”

During the service, the King will sit in the seat which was occupied by the Queen when she came to the chapel, positioned closest to the altar.

Much of the music at the service has been composed by Sir William Harris, who served as the organist at St George’s Chapel between 1933 and 1961, taking in much of the Queen’s childhood.

The young Princess Elizabeth would often visit the organ loft to watch Sir William play, and it is believed he taught her to play the piano.

