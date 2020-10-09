Bid to expand Sandringham playground with replica royal landmarks

An artist's impression of the proposed extensions to the outdoor play area at Sandringham Picture: CAP.co Archant

A popular outdoor play area on the Queen’s Norfolk estate is set to be extended with replicas of royal landmarks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The revamp includes a replica of the water tower at Appleton Picture: CAP.co The revamp includes a replica of the water tower at Appleton Picture: CAP.co

Children from near and far have enjoyed the rope walks, climbs and clatter bridges since they were built in a woodland clearing next to the Sandringham Visitor Centre, using timber from the nearby royal sawmills, in 2014.

Now aides have applied for planning permission to extend the attraction.

Creating Adventurous Places (CAP.co), based at Barton Turf in the Broads, has included a range of buildings in its proposals to develop the area.

In a planning statement, it says up to 500,000 people visit Sandringham each year.

A map showing the proposed extension to the pay area at Sandringham Picture: CAP.co A map showing the proposed extension to the pay area at Sandringham Picture: CAP.co

“The play area is a vital part of the offering at Sandringham, creating a desirable location for families with young children,” it adds.

“It was discussed that the existing offering, although successful and enjoyed by many, could be improved by adding height to the structures, increasing the adventurous nature of the play elements and also creating themed elements, distinct and unique to Sandringham.”

The latter include replicas of the water tower at Appleton and Sandringham church, where the Queen and members of her family traditionally attend Christmas Day service.

Also in the plans are replicas of Queen Alexandra’s Nest - a secluded summer house built in the grounds at Sandringham in 1912 and the ruined Church of St Mary near West Newton.

Replicas of landmarks on the royal estate would be included in the proposed extension to the play area at Sandringham Picture: CAP.co Replicas of landmarks on the royal estate would be included in the proposed extension to the play area at Sandringham Picture: CAP.co

The 8m water tower will contain a water play feature, while other structures will be linked by high level walkways and rope bridges.

There will also be a special toddler play area for younger children.

A spokesman said the proposals are “part of the estate’s ongoing improvements works at Sandringham’s visitor centre and country park”.

Work has been planned in a number of phases, which if given the go-ahead are expected to take some years to complete.

West Norfolk council is expected to decide the application later this year.