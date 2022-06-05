Crowds flock to Sandringham for Platinum Jubilee Pageant of Motoring
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Thousands enjoyed a Platinum Jubilee celebration of all things car-shaped at the Queen's Norfolk retreat.
While events elsewhere were cancelled because of the downpours, grey skies did not put a damper on the Sandringham Pageant of Motoring.
From Morris Minors to mud munchers, from Rovers to royal runabouts, the park was a petrolhead's paradise.
Doug and Margaret Burns from Heacham brought their Morgan - a cult British classic built by hand in Malvern, Worcs.
"The weather's better than I expected," said Mrs Burns, 80, as she decked the car's long bonnet with bunting. "I thought it was going to be torrential."
Her 82-year-old husband said the couple had admired Morgans for years before taking the plunge and buying a 2004 model, which they have since driven all over Europe.
Some 38 Morgans were brought to the show by Folkmog - the 360-strong Norfolk and Suffolk Morgan Club.
Nearby vehicles belonging to the Royal Family, including the limousine used by the Queen in the 1950s, were on show.
The show stretched halfway across the rolling park. And not every exhibit was quite as regal and sedate.
In another corner of the park were the Mud Munchers - souped up Land Rovers that looked like they could eat your average Chelsea tractor for breakfast.
Visitors also had plenty of food and drink to tempt them around the showground.
There was also live music including Frankies' Guys, Music Through the Decades and high-octane rockers The Houndogs.
Not everyone was singing in the rain on Sunday. Elsewhere numerous events were cancelled because of the weather forecast, which included a yellow storm warning.
Picnics on the village green at East Rudham, Dersingham Recreation Ground and Snettisham Memorial Field were called off, throwing a damper over the final day of the four-day Platinum Jubilee weekend.
