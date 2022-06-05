Crowds flock to Sandringham for Platinum Jubilee Pageant of Motoring

A vintage car on display at the Sandringham Pageant of Motoring - Credit: Chris Bishop

Thousands enjoyed a Platinum Jubilee celebration of all things car-shaped at the Queen's Norfolk retreat.

While events elsewhere were cancelled because of the downpours, grey skies did not put a damper on the Sandringham Pageant of Motoring.

A vintage Morris Minor decked out with bunting at the Sandringham Pageant of Motoring - Credit: Chris Bishop

From Morris Minors to mud munchers, from Rovers to royal runabouts, the park was a petrolhead's paradise.

Doug and Margaret Burns from Heacham brought their Morgan - a cult British classic built by hand in Malvern, Worcs.

Margaret Burns with the Morgan she owns with her husband, Doug - Credit: Chris Bishop

"The weather's better than I expected," said Mrs Burns, 80, as she decked the car's long bonnet with bunting. "I thought it was going to be torrential."

Her 82-year-old husband said the couple had admired Morgans for years before taking the plunge and buying a 2004 model, which they have since driven all over Europe.

Some of the Morgans on display the the Sandringham Pageant of Motoring - Credit: Chris Bishop

Some 38 Morgans were brought to the show by Folkmog - the 360-strong Norfolk and Suffolk Morgan Club.

Nearby vehicles belonging to the Royal Family, including the limousine used by the Queen in the 1950s, were on show.

Royal vehicles, including a limousine used by the Queen were on display - Credit: Chris Bishop

The show stretched halfway across the rolling park. And not every exhibit was quite as regal and sedate.

In another corner of the park were the Mud Munchers - souped up Land Rovers that looked like they could eat your average Chelsea tractor for breakfast.

One of the mud munchers on display at the Sandringham Pageant of Motoring - Credit: Chris Bishop

Visitors also had plenty of food and drink to tempt them around the showground.

There was also live music including Frankies' Guys, Music Through the Decades and high-octane rockers The Houndogs.

Rockabilly trio the Houndogs on stage at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Not everyone was singing in the rain on Sunday. Elsewhere numerous events were cancelled because of the weather forecast, which included a yellow storm warning.

Picnics on the village green at East Rudham, Dersingham Recreation Ground and Snettisham Memorial Field were called off, throwing a damper over the final day of the four-day Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Crowds flocked to the Sandringham Pageant of Motoring despite the gloomy weather - Credit: Chris Bishop

