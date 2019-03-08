Search

Advanced search

Sandringham Game and Country Fair - all you need to know

PUBLISHED: 08:15 07 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 07 September 2019

Falconry at Sandringham Game and Country Show Credit: Sandringham Game and Country Show

Falconry at Sandringham Game and Country Show Credit: Sandringham Game and Country Show

Archant

The Sandringham Game and Country Fair is back this weekend.

Sandringham Game & Country Fair. Picture: Neil PerrySandringham Game & Country Fair. Picture: Neil Perry

Here's all you need to know:

When is it? The event is being held over the weekend of Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8.

Where is it? At Sandringham Park, the grounds of the Queen's Norfolk retreat.

How much is it? Tickets are £15 adult, £14 over-65, £4 children 5 - 15, under 4's free.

Countryside lovers packed into Sandringham Game and Country Fair. Picture: Simon ParkinCountryside lovers packed into Sandringham Game and Country Fair. Picture: Simon Parkin

What's there? Three main arenas showcase just about every aspect of country life and pursuits.

You may also want to watch:

Horsing around? Equestrian events have their own arena, with attractions including horseboarding, Shetland racing, shire horses, plus a few birds of prey thrown in.

Barking mad? Dogs have their own arena once again, with displays of all kinds including rare breeds, display teams, obedience and working dogs.

Shetland Pony Racing at Sandringham Game and Country Show Credit: Sandringham Game and Country ShowShetland Pony Racing at Sandringham Game and Country Show Credit: Sandringham Game and Country Show

Are dogs allowed? Yes, dogs are welcome on leads.

Country sports? You can see demonstrations of all kinds of pursuits from falconry to fly casting.

Steam and vintage? There will be vintage tractors, lorries, engines and American cars on display in their own field.

What's on the food front? There are fine food halls filled with produce, kitchen demos and an international piazza.

What else? You can watch chainsaw carving, craft demos, try your hand at fly fishing or enjoy a wealth of family entertainment.

Topic Tags:

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Cold War fighter remains found in Norfolk farmyard

One of the Lightning cockpits found on a Norfolk farm Picture: Carl Lamb

Jeremy Corbyn visiting Norwich today as Labour targets city seat

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, on a previous visit to Norwich Picture: ANTONY KELLY

First look inside Norwich pub following £130,000 makeover

Landlords Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm are preparing to reopen The Wildman in Norwich after a major refurbishment. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Norwich business in administration leaving 13 jobless

Migsolv on the Bowthorpe Industrial Estate has entered administration. Picture: Paul Harrison

Love Island star reschedules appearance at nightclub

Molly-Mae has cancelled her scheduled appearance at Ocean Room in Gorleston. Credit: ITV Plc

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Jeremy Corbyn visiting Norwich today as Labour targets city seat

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, on a previous visit to Norwich Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich business in administration leaving 13 jobless

Migsolv on the Bowthorpe Industrial Estate has entered administration. Picture: Paul Harrison

Blue plaque unveiled in honour of sitcom filmed in Norfolk

British sitcom 'Allo 'Allo will have a blue plaque unveiled in Thetford. Picture: Sonya Duncan/BBC

Reader Letter: Drug dealers laugh at us

Glonar Thomas Picture: Norfolk Police

WEIRD NORFOLK: Do you live near Nowhere in Norfolk?

Nowhere Lane, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists