Sandringham Game and Country Fair - all you need to know
PUBLISHED: 08:15 07 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 07 September 2019
The Sandringham Game and Country Fair is back this weekend.
Here's all you need to know:
When is it? The event is being held over the weekend of Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8.
Where is it? At Sandringham Park, the grounds of the Queen's Norfolk retreat.
How much is it? Tickets are £15 adult, £14 over-65, £4 children 5 - 15, under 4's free.
What's there? Three main arenas showcase just about every aspect of country life and pursuits.
Horsing around? Equestrian events have their own arena, with attractions including horseboarding, Shetland racing, shire horses, plus a few birds of prey thrown in.
Barking mad? Dogs have their own arena once again, with displays of all kinds including rare breeds, display teams, obedience and working dogs.
Are dogs allowed? Yes, dogs are welcome on leads.
Country sports? You can see demonstrations of all kinds of pursuits from falconry to fly casting.
Steam and vintage? There will be vintage tractors, lorries, engines and American cars on display in their own field.
What's on the food front? There are fine food halls filled with produce, kitchen demos and an international piazza.
What else? You can watch chainsaw carving, craft demos, try your hand at fly fishing or enjoy a wealth of family entertainment.