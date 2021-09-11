News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Thousands flock to Sandringham Game and Country Fair

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 3:58 PM September 11, 2021   
horse boarding

Horse boarding proved popular with visitors to the Sandringham Game and Country Fair - Credit: Chris Bishop

Thousands packed into the Royal Estate for the Sandringham Game and Country Fair.

Sandringham Game and Country Fair

Colin and Marion Dack from Norwich enjoying the sunshine at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

The rain threatened but didn't quite materialise before temperatures soared on Saturday.

Sandringham Game and Country Fair

A horse boarder acelerrates into the arena at Sandringham Game and Country Fair - Credit: Chris Bishop

With the going firm, horse boarders thrilled the crowds with boarders touching 30mph in the main arena.

Sandringham Game and COuntry Fair

A tired dog takes a breather at the Sandringham Game and Country Fair - Credit: Chris Bishop

While there were a few tired dogs towards the end of the afternoon, there were plenty of treats on sale to take home.

Sandringham Game and Country Fair

Part of the military vehicle display at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Vehicle displays ranged from the ex-military to diminutive steam engines huffing and puffing while their owners enjoyed the sun.

Ssndringham Game and Country Fair

Miniature steam engine owners relax while their machines puff away at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Traditional fairground rides proved a big draw, while crafts ranged from dyed-in-the-wool traditional to the snarl of chainsaws as carvers turned tree trunks into works of art.

Sandringham Game and Country Fair

A traditional set of gallopers delighted show-goers - Credit: Chris Bishop

The two-day show continues on Sunday.

Sandringham Game and Country Fair

A woman enjoys a ride on the gallopers - Credit: Chris Bishop

Sandringham Game and Country Fair

There were hundreds of displays, large and small at Sandringham Game and Country Fair - Credit: Chris Bishop

Sandringham Game and Country Fair

A chainsaw carver at work - Credit: Chris Bishop

Sandringham Game and Country Fair

A colourful display reminded show-goers autumn is just around the corner - Credit: Chris Bishop

Sandringham Game and Country Fair

Action from the horse boarding at the Sandringham Game and Country Fair - Credit: Chris Bishop

Sandringham Game and Country Fair

Horses and riders could reach seeds of up to 30mph - Credit: Chris Bishop


