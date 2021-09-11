Thousands flock to Sandringham Game and Country Fair
Thousands packed into the Royal Estate for the Sandringham Game and Country Fair.
The rain threatened but didn't quite materialise before temperatures soared on Saturday.
With the going firm, horse boarders thrilled the crowds with boarders touching 30mph in the main arena.
While there were a few tired dogs towards the end of the afternoon, there were plenty of treats on sale to take home.
Vehicle displays ranged from the ex-military to diminutive steam engines huffing and puffing while their owners enjoyed the sun.
Traditional fairground rides proved a big draw, while crafts ranged from dyed-in-the-wool traditional to the snarl of chainsaws as carvers turned tree trunks into works of art.
The two-day show continues on Sunday.
