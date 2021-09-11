Thousands flock to Sandringham Game and Country Fair

Published: 3:58 PM September 11, 2021

Horse boarding proved popular with visitors to the Sandringham Game and Country Fair - Credit: Chris Bishop

Thousands packed into the Royal Estate for the Sandringham Game and Country Fair.

Colin and Marion Dack from Norwich enjoying the sunshine at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

The rain threatened but didn't quite materialise before temperatures soared on Saturday.

A horse boarder acelerrates into the arena at Sandringham Game and Country Fair - Credit: Chris Bishop

With the going firm, horse boarders thrilled the crowds with boarders touching 30mph in the main arena.

A tired dog takes a breather at the Sandringham Game and Country Fair - Credit: Chris Bishop

While there were a few tired dogs towards the end of the afternoon, there were plenty of treats on sale to take home.

Part of the military vehicle display at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Vehicle displays ranged from the ex-military to diminutive steam engines huffing and puffing while their owners enjoyed the sun.

Miniature steam engine owners relax while their machines puff away at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Traditional fairground rides proved a big draw, while crafts ranged from dyed-in-the-wool traditional to the snarl of chainsaws as carvers turned tree trunks into works of art.

A traditional set of gallopers delighted show-goers - Credit: Chris Bishop

The two-day show continues on Sunday.

A woman enjoys a ride on the gallopers - Credit: Chris Bishop

There were hundreds of displays, large and small at Sandringham Game and Country Fair - Credit: Chris Bishop

A chainsaw carver at work - Credit: Chris Bishop

A colourful display reminded show-goers autumn is just around the corner - Credit: Chris Bishop

Action from the horse boarding at the Sandringham Game and Country Fair - Credit: Chris Bishop

Horses and riders could reach seeds of up to 30mph - Credit: Chris Bishop



