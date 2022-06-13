Much-loved Sandringham show returns this summer
- Credit: Matthew Usher
One of Norfolk's best-loved summer staples returns next month, with organisers promising a bumper show after a two-year pause.
Sandringham Flower Show was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But the rolling grounds of the Royal Estate are set to welcome thousands back for a glorious celebration of outdoor life on Wednesday, July 27.
They are expected to include the show's royal patrons Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.
Admission has increased from £12.50 in 2019 to £20 for this year's show. Show chairman David Reeve said admission charges have had to increase to cover the increased costs of staging the event, although under-16s remain free.
"The committee deeply regrets having to increase charges but some of our costs have gone up by 100pc," he said. "For £12.50, what it was in 2019, we wouldn't even have covered our costs."
Mr Reeve said planning the show had been challenging because a number of businesses it usually dealt with had gone out of business or were uncertain of their future post-pandemic.
Most Read
- 1 Hospital named and shamed over free staff overnight parking failure
- 2 Norwich wrestler Paige announces WWE departure
- 3 Norfolk baker dreams of opening cake shop after success of mobile business
- 4 Road blocked after shipping container falls off lorry
- 5 Vintage car and beer festival gets into gear next month
- 6 Bid to convert 'truly stunning' former care home into nine-bed house
- 7 Hundreds of homes left without power in south Norfolk
- 8 Fire crews called to tractor and building fire in Norfolk village
- 9 Jailed in Norfolk: Paedophile and woman who stabbed partner with knife
- 10 7 walks in Norfolk with a stunning view
"We're quite hopeful," he added. "We think we've got everything we want to have in place, in place."
This year's show, which is the 139th, promises the usual combination of marquees packed with displays along with hundreds of trade stalls including some of the region's leading nurseries and horticultural businesses.
Top designers compete for the coveted EDP Best in Show trophy in the show gardens competition, judged by TV gardener Chris Beardshaw.
There will also be a full programme of main arena events, question and answer sessions with top gardeners and a traditional rural crafts marquee.
Food and drink is also on the menu, with marquees and stalls offering all kinds of Norfolk delights.
Proceeds from each show go to Norfolk charities, who have received more than £500,000 since 1977.
Tickets, which can be booked online for the first time this year, also include entrance to Sandringham Gardens and Sandringham Church, all of which border the showground.
Organisers say only cash will be accepted for those bought on the gates on the day, while some traders are unable to use card reader machines on the day because of intermittent mobile phone signal.
Go to sandringhamflowershow.ticketsrv.co.uk/tickets for further details.