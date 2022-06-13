Much-loved Sandringham show returns this summer

One of Norfolk's best-loved summer staples returns next month, with organisers promising a bumper show after a two-year pause.

Sandringham Flower Show was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the rolling grounds of the Royal Estate are set to welcome thousands back for a glorious celebration of outdoor life on Wednesday, July 27.

They are expected to include the show's royal patrons Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince Charles meets show-goers at Sandringham before the pandemic forced the cancellation of the flower show for two consecutive years - Credit: Ian Burt

Admission has increased from £12.50 in 2019 to £20 for this year's show. Show chairman David Reeve said admission charges have had to increase to cover the increased costs of staging the event, although under-16s remain free.

"The committee deeply regrets having to increase charges but some of our costs have gone up by 100pc," he said. "For £12.50, what it was in 2019, we wouldn't even have covered our costs."

Mr Reeve said planning the show had been challenging because a number of businesses it usually dealt with had gone out of business or were uncertain of their future post-pandemic.

Crowds waiting for Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

"We're quite hopeful," he added. "We think we've got everything we want to have in place, in place."

This year's show, which is the 139th, promises the usual combination of marquees packed with displays along with hundreds of trade stalls including some of the region's leading nurseries and horticultural businesses.

Top designers compete for the coveted EDP Best in Show trophy in the show gardens competition, judged by TV gardener Chris Beardshaw.

Prince Charles with the chairman, David Reeve, at the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

There will also be a full programme of main arena events, question and answer sessions with top gardeners and a traditional rural crafts marquee.

Food and drink is also on the menu, with marquees and stalls offering all kinds of Norfolk delights.

Proceeds from each show go to Norfolk charities, who have received more than £500,000 since 1977.

Tickets, which can be booked online for the first time this year, also include entrance to Sandringham Gardens and Sandringham Church, all of which border the showground.

The Duchess of Cornwall at the flower show before taking off for the flight back to Gloucestershire Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

Organisers say only cash will be accepted for those bought on the gates on the day, while some traders are unable to use card reader machines on the day because of intermittent mobile phone signal.

Go to sandringhamflowershow.ticketsrv.co.uk/tickets for further details.












