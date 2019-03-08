Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Sandringham Flower Show breaks with tradition with date change

PUBLISHED: 10:53 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 08 July 2019

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall chatting to Daniel Sumner-Wilson James (9) at leat year's show Picture: Ian Burt

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall chatting to Daniel Sumner-Wilson James (9) at leat year's show Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

It has been a summer tradition for more than a century.

For what is believed to be the first time in its 150-year history, Sandringham Flower Show will not be held on the last Wednesday in July.

Instead, this year's show is being held on Wednesday, July 24. In a statement, organisers said: "The committee of the Sandringham Flower Show wish to announce that the date of the Sandringham, Flower Show is Wednesday, July 24, not on the usual last Wednesday in the month."

No reason has been given for the change. But one source said there had been a "diary clash" on July 31 for the event's Royal patrons, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The couple attend the event each year, arriving by horse drawn carriage.

They tour marquees and displays, greeting show-goers and exhibitors.

The couple also meet with Royal Warrant holders who supply the estate with everything from horse feed to lawn mowers.

You may also want to watch:

The rolling park will be packed with marquees, stalls and displays for the day-long event.

What began more than a century ago as a village fete, with prizes to encourage tenants to look after their gardens, has grown into a day-long celebration of outdoor living.

Top nurseries show off their blooms, while show gardeners compete for the coveted Best in Show and People's Choice awards.

Their efforts are judged by TV gardeners Chris Beardshaw and Alan Mason, who are also among those giving advice in the Horticultural Talks Marquee.

There are dazzling displays from some of the region's best growers in the main marquees, while hundreds of stalls offer everything for the gardener - whether it's next year's bulbs or this year's must-have gadget.

Food and drink producers are also well featured, with a host of local produce to try and buy.

Since 1977 the event has given more than £500,000 to charities and good causes in the west Norfolk area.

Tickets for this year's event are priced £12.50 (under-16s free). The price includes entry to Sandringham gardens, museum and church.

Gates open at 9am and parking is free.

Topic Tags:

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Car stolen from Norfolk town

Police are appealing for information after a silver Vauxhall Astra was stolen in Swaffham last night. Photo: Archant

Road closed for month in village near Norwich

Burnt House Lane will be closed for 26 days to allow sewage work. Photo: Google

‘It was frightening’ - man attacked three times by same seagull calls for action to be taken

David Cansick, 77, from Great Yarmouth, was attacked three times by the same seagull. Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Car stolen from Norfolk town

Police are appealing for information after a silver Vauxhall Astra was stolen in Swaffham last night. Photo: Archant

Road closed for month in village near Norwich

Burnt House Lane will be closed for 26 days to allow sewage work. Photo: Google

‘It was frightening’ - man attacked three times by same seagull calls for action to be taken

David Cansick, 77, from Great Yarmouth, was attacked three times by the same seagull. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Flames ‘up to 50ft’ high at scene of mobile home fire

Norfolk Fire and Rescue and police were called a fire off Mill Road in Matthshall. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Driver seen leaving pub charged in Great Yarmouth

Great Yarmouth police charged a man with drink-driving on July 8 after spotting him leave a pub and get into a car. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

Sandringham Flower Show breaks with tradition with date change

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall chatting to Daniel Sumner-Wilson James (9) at leat year's show Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists