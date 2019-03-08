Sandringham Flower Show breaks with tradition with date change

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall chatting to Daniel Sumner-Wilson James (9) at leat year's show Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

It has been a summer tradition for more than a century.

For what is believed to be the first time in its 150-year history, Sandringham Flower Show will not be held on the last Wednesday in July.

Instead, this year's show is being held on Wednesday, July 24. In a statement, organisers said: "The committee of the Sandringham Flower Show wish to announce that the date of the Sandringham, Flower Show is Wednesday, July 24, not on the usual last Wednesday in the month."

No reason has been given for the change. But one source said there had been a "diary clash" on July 31 for the event's Royal patrons, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The couple attend the event each year, arriving by horse drawn carriage.

They tour marquees and displays, greeting show-goers and exhibitors.

The couple also meet with Royal Warrant holders who supply the estate with everything from horse feed to lawn mowers.

The rolling park will be packed with marquees, stalls and displays for the day-long event.

What began more than a century ago as a village fete, with prizes to encourage tenants to look after their gardens, has grown into a day-long celebration of outdoor living.

Top nurseries show off their blooms, while show gardeners compete for the coveted Best in Show and People's Choice awards.

Their efforts are judged by TV gardeners Chris Beardshaw and Alan Mason, who are also among those giving advice in the Horticultural Talks Marquee.

There are dazzling displays from some of the region's best growers in the main marquees, while hundreds of stalls offer everything for the gardener - whether it's next year's bulbs or this year's must-have gadget.

Food and drink producers are also well featured, with a host of local produce to try and buy.

Since 1977 the event has given more than £500,000 to charities and good causes in the west Norfolk area.

Tickets for this year's event are priced £12.50 (under-16s free). The price includes entry to Sandringham gardens, museum and church.

Gates open at 9am and parking is free.