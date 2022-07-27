It's showtime again at Sandringham

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Sandringham Flower Show Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

The sun was out and what was an empty sprawl of royal parkland little more than a week ago has been transformed into a blaze of colour.

Sandringham Flower Show is back after a two-year lay-off because of Covid. And what a show it's going to be.

Jonny Baker on the garden he has created with Headway Cambridge at the flower show - Credit: Chris Bishop

The heady scent of flowers wafts from the marquees, while stalls bristle with just about every garden gizmo and outdoor living essential you can imagine.

Thousands are set to pack into the grounds of the Queen's Norfolk estate to see it all today.

They include Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, who usually arrive in style on a horse-drawn carriage, before going on their customary walkabout.

Prince Charles with the chairman, David Reeve, at the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Show chairman David Reeve said: "The buzz up here has been incredible up here for the last 10 days. The atmosphere has been amazing. It makes you realise what we've been missing for the last couple of years.

Gardeners have been busy since the weekend creating what is one of the must-see parts of the show for many visitors: show gardens vie for the coveted EDP Best in Show trophy.

Hilary Fay Mellor in her show garden at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

HiIary-Fay Mellor's display highlights her experience of watching her mother's journey with dementia.

She said her mum was a colourful character, so she has used bold colours throughout.

Howard Jones amid the animals in his show garden - Credit: Chris Bishop

Howard Jones said he wanted his garden to stand out - and it certainly does with its pink grass, elephant and monkey.

Inner childhood and the world of imagination were the inspiration.

Matt Johnston at work on Peace, Love and Hope by Bircham Trees and Landscapes - Credit: Chris Bishop

Peace Love and Hope by Bircham Trees and Landscapes has been designed as a tranquil space to reflect on world events - not least the conflict in Ukraine.

With its third show garden, the family business hopes to emulate its success in 2014, when it picked up a gold at its first attempt.

Johnny Baker on his garden, called The Cracks Are Where The Light Gets In - Credit: Chris Bishop

Show regular Jonny Baker has built a garden in association with Headway Cambridgeshire.

It is based around the Japanese art of kintsugi - which literally means putting things back together.

While the official judges make their decisions, visitors can vote for their favourite garden in the nearby people's choice marquee.