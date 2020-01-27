Sandringham flights among 16,000 air miles in 11 days for Prince Charles

Prince of Wales meeting climate activist Greta Thunberg after he gave a speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Picture: Clarence House/PA Wire

Private jet and helicopter flights in and out of Sandringham are among 16,000 air miles Prince Charles is reported to have clocked up in 11 days, ahead of meeting climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

The Queen's helicopter said to have been used by the Prince of Wales to fly from Sandringham to Scotland. Picture: Sam Robbins The Queen's helicopter said to have been used by the Prince of Wales to fly from Sandringham to Scotland. Picture: Sam Robbins

The Prince of Wales's office has defended his use of air travel after it emerged that he had used four private flights during less than a fortnight, during which he delivered a speech to world leaders about the need to act on climate change.

Prince Charles used an electric Jaguar last week while at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he also met the teenage climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, who has vowed not to fly because of its carbon impact.

However, reports in the national media said that he had taken a private jet to the Swiss Alps after also making private flights to Muscat to pay his respects to the new Sultan of Oman at the request of the Queen.

The Prince of Wales clocked up 16,000 miles for official duties in Switzerland, Israel and Muscat, as well as at Sandringham, during 11 days. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire The Prince of Wales clocked up 16,000 miles for official duties in Switzerland, Israel and Muscat, as well as at Sandringham, during 11 days. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A report in the Mail on Sunday claimed in 11 days he had flown more than 16,000 miles, clocking up a carbon footprint 18 times larger than that of the average UK resident in a year.

Among the reported flights was the journey back from Muscat to an airfield near Sandringham where he attended the summit with the Queen, Prince William and Harry over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving their royal duties.

From Sandringham he is then said to have flown to Scotland aboard the Queen's private helicopter which had arrived in Norfolk from Lasham Airfield in Hampshire.

He then flew from Scotland to Davos where he met the Swedish teenage climate activist and delivered a speech on sustainability arguing a "paradigm shift" is needed to help the world deal with climate change.

He is also said to have taken a fourth jet to Israel for an official trip, sparking accusations of hypocrisy.

A Clarence House spokesman said: "Global travel is an inescapable part of The Prince's role as a senior member of the Royal Family representing the UK overseas. When he travels he does so at the request of the British Government.

"He does not choose the destinations any more than he chooses the means by which the journeys are undertaken.

"In these recent cases, The Prince was travelling to destinations where security and time restrictions were the major factors that dictated how arrangements had to be made."