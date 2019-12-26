Norfolk's starring role in new Australia tourism video with Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue, who stars in Australia Tourism's latest promotional video, airing on ITV before the broadcast of the Queen's Christmas Message. Photo: Tourism Australia/PA Wire

Popstar Kylie Minogue has starred in a new campaign aimed at enticing Brits to escape UK politics - but it begins in a place a little closer to home.

The singer, 51, who rose to fame as Charlene Robinson in Neighbours, sings and stars in the video, titled Matesong, which is aimed at enticing British people to visit her home country.

But the video begins with Minogue in Sandringham, recreating the Queen's speech.

She starts by singing "this year's been tough and confusing, but progress is building", before comedian Adam Hills pushes down the 'Sandringham' backdrop, leaving them on an Australian beach.

The singer, who was born in Melbourne, but has also called London her home in recent years, said filming Matesong was "a dream come true".

She said: "I've had the opportunity to see parts of the country I haven't seen before, as well as to go home and revisit places that I know are beautiful.

"I'm such a proud Australian that I've spent most of my life travelling around the world sharing my stories of Australia with anyone who would listen, so I kind of feel like a walking tourism advert for Australia already."

The nearly three-minute video, aired on ITV before the Queen's Speech and was originally teased by Minogue on social media.

Phillipa Harrison, managing director of Tourism Australia, said: "The Queen's annual Christmas speech is a key cultural moment in the UK, with millions tuning in to watch on television and many more online.

"We also know that January in the northern hemisphere winter is a time when many Brits are thinking about an overseas holiday, providing the perfect opportunity to engage with a captive audience and remind them why they should make that next trip Australia."