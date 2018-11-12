Search

Christmas craft, food and gift fair at Sandringham

12 November, 2018 - 10:58
The Christmas craft, food and gifts fair returns to Sandringham this weekend Picture: Living Heritage

Archant

Christmas is coming to Sandringham this weekend.

The Queen’s Norfolk estate is staging a craft, food and gift fair from Friday, November 16 - Sunday, November 18.

It features more than 150 crafters and artists offering jewellery, wood turning, clothing and accessories, clocks, toys and artworks.

forms, some created as you watch.

Crafters will also be showing off their skills, with glassblowers, blacksmiths potters and chainsaw carvers all at work.

Traditional country crafts have their own marquee where show visitors can watch broom making, corn dolly making and other unusual English crafts of days gone by.

Fine food halls offer the chance to taste before you buy and there will be refreshments including coffee or chocolate, mulled wine or cider.

Chefs Richard Bainbridge, Mark Lloyd and Andrea Wallace will be demonstrating their recipes in the country kitchen area.

There is plenty to see and do, with music from the Swingtime Sweethearts and Castleton Brass Band, kids’ crafts and an owl display as well as the shire horses. There is a stunning display of ice sculptures, story time for the young, while Father Christmas and his reindeer will also be attending.

Marquees are heated and floored and visitors will receive a complimentary mulled wine on arrival.

The show takes place in Sandringham Park. Adults £8, Seniors £7.50, Children £2. Advance tickets and further information from www.livingheritagecraftshows.com.









