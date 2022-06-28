Changes at Sandringham as part of Prince Charles's eco-friendly drive

New initiatives have been announced at Sandringham as part of an eco drive led by Prince Charles - Credit: Ian Burt/Archant

Plastic water bottles have been replaced by glass and recyclable cutlery has been introduced at Sandringham to make the Queen's Norfolk estate more environmentally friendly.

Packaging and food waste are also being recycled to make compost for the gardens.

Eco-friendly packaging and cutlery for takeaway food is being produced by Dorset-based Veg-Ware, which makes 100pc biodegradable products including containers, cups and cutlery.

Cambridgeshire-based Countrystyle Recycling and Its sister company Envar are turning compostable waste into a soil conditioner.

Head gardener Martin Woods said: "The estate now welcomes a large number of visitors particularly to see the gardens, with a percentage of them purchasing refreshments to take away and enjoy around our beautiful settings.

"The gardens team are delighted that we can now use the recycled refreshment products, once turned into compost, for the gardens, completing the entire process.

"The estate aims to work as sustainably as possible, and this is just another great example of that."

Joe Hemsley-Rudd, head of commercial operations at Countrystyle Recycling said: “Compostable packaging and food waste must be collected and processed in a particular way to ensure maximum environmental benefit.

"Countrystyle Recycling has invested in a fleet of dedicated dual pod vehicles for the collection of food waste and compostable packaging.

"We are proud to be able to offer this dedicated service to support the Sandringham initiative and enable the composting of this compostable packaging.”

Sandringham's sustainable management was pioneered by the late Duke of Edinburgh, whose key principle was to maintain the 20,000 estate for future generations.

Prince Charles, who took over the management five years ago, has overseen its move into organic farming methods.

In an interview with Country Life magazine last year, he said: "Since the beginning of the 1980s, when I first had responsibility for managing some land in my own right at Highgrove, I have wanted to focus on an approach to food production that avoids the impact of the predominant, conventional system of industrialised agriculture - which, it is increasingly clear to see, is having a disastrous effect on soil fertility, biodiversity and animal and human health."