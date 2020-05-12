Company puts business on hold to make essential deliveries to people in Norfolk

Lee Newstead from Wrought Iron and Brass company delivering essential items, Picture: Wrought Iron and Brss Company Archant

A bed maker has swapped its workshop on the Sandringham Estate for the road as it makes essential deliveries during the coronavirus lockdown.

Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company downed tools, temporarily closed its doors and picked up the van keys to deliver essential medication and food supplies to residents in Norfolk.

Company director Harry Thompson said: “Since we opened in 2003, we’ve been blessed by the support of our local community and now was a time for us to get involved and pay it forward.

“We’re so proud of our team, so when we asked who would be willing to volunteer and come out of lockdown, all were eager and keen to help.”

Hand crafting iron beds on the Sandringham Estate, this first and second-generation family business reached out to Norfolk County Council, volunteering the use of its delivery vehicles and team members.

It has now completed nearly 200 personal deliveries to vulnerable residents, while also supporting fruit and vegetable deliveries for Kemps Fruit and Veg, in Hunstanton.

Powder coater Sarah Franks said: “One man clapped me for delivering his fruit and vegetable box.

“Everyone has said thank you and I’m finding it such a humbling experience. Because what they don’t realise is that they are also helping me too.”

Breckland has seen a large number of the deliveries.

Breckland Council leader Sam Chapman-Allen said: “When we put a call out to local businesses to support our pandemic response effort, we were blown away by the offers we received.

“The generosity shown by the local business community has been outstanding, and we cannot thank Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company enough for their logistical support during these difficult times and for helping us to support our most vulnerable residents.”

The firm has ensured its staff are safe through personal protective equipment and the sanitisation of vehicles.

For more information about the delivery services go to www.wroughtironandbrassbed.co.uk/