Mother’s lockdown fundraising bid after rare brain disease

A mother who battled to regain the use of her face after a rare brain disease has taken on her latest fundraising mission.

Since being diagnosed with cavernoma five years ago, Sandra Liddell, from Henstead, has raised more than £11,000 for charities throughout her recovery.

Cavernoma Alliance UK, which supported Mrs Liddell through her illness, have launched a range of greeting cards following a competition in lockdown, with a design from the Suffolk mother one of the chosen winnners.

After initially setting herself the target of selling 10 cards, which she did within 12 days, Mrs Liddell is now targeting 1,000 sales by the end of August, after reaching 500 in June.

She said: “Nearly five years ago, after my surgery, I couldn’t count, read, walk and I had to rebuild my life to where I am today.

“I entered a drawing competition during lockdown to honour the NHS.

“Drawing is not my forte, but I sat and drew a picture of a rainbow petal angel I had made and she was one of the designs chosen for their charity cards.”

Mrs Liddell saw a number of doctors after suffering from symptoms including pressure in her head, changes in her hearing and sickness, before she was diagnosed in 2015.

The former beautician underwent emergency surgery following a blood clot shortly afterwards. She said: “Alongside my deficets this has not been an easy challenge, especially after brain surgery.

“My brain struggles to count cards and pop them in cellophane sleeves, so it has been a difficult, time consuming challenge itself.

“This is not a sad story. It is a positive to share and give support and show, with a positive outlook, achievements can still be made, and these are two worthy charities.”

The cards are available in Wrentham Stores and Wangford Village stores, which Mrs Liddell describes as “memorable” from her childhood, as well as the Northgreen Farm Shop in Shadingfield, Mandy’s Pickles, Sweet Retreat in Kessingland and at Henstead Arts and Crafts.

The money raised from the cards will be split equally between the NHS and CAUK, with cards priced at £1.50.

Mrs Liddell has also raised money for Headway, Facial Palsy UK, Marie Curie, and the Sandra Chapman Centre at the James Paget University Hospital.