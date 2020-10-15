‘Completely UNTRUE’: bus firm’s fury at hoax closure announcement

A Norfolk bus company has reassured people that it will continue as normal after a hoax announcement on Twitter that it was shutting down its services from Sunday.

Sanders Coaches managing director Charles Sanders said it was not the first time the company has been targeted, but assured passengers the statement was untrue.

The false account @CoachesSanders tweeted a statement claiming to be from Mr Sanders that the company was making the “difficult decision” to pull out of offering buses, and concentrate on coaches.

The message claimed the business was unable to cope with falling passenger numbers and said the routes would be taken on by new operators.

It concluded: “Although this is far from what we wanted, it is with great pleasure to know that many of our drivers will have the option to transfer to the new operators. I wish to thank all of our loyal passengers over the years, you’ll be missed.”

Sanders Coaches responded on Twitter, writing: “This account states that we are closing down. This is completely UNTRUE and we will continue to provide transport to the whole of North Norfolk and beyond.

Mr Sanders said it had led to parents contacting the company asking if their children would be taken to school.

He said: “We have had this two or three times. I do not know why someone wants to do these things.”

The company has seen a fall in passenger numbers but said it would continue to be a lifeline to communities. Mr Sanders said timetables would continue operating through winter unless there was another major lockdown.

He said the firm had contacted Twitter and would be contacting the police.

Mr Sanders said: “At the moment we are trying to get help from the county council and government like every bus company at the moment. Concessionary pass holders have been shielding and are not out on their day trips.

“It does make it difficult and they are going to support the bus services as long as it’s required. Our services are there and they will stay as full time

“Most people would be cut off. Not everybody is up to speed on internet shopping and the rest of it - buses are a lifeline to some of these people.”