Bus company running shuttle service to help residents during two-week town road closure

PUBLISHED: 07:03 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:04 09 May 2019

Sanders Coaches in North Walsham. The company is running a shuttle bus service to help out people travelling between Mundesley and Cromer during a two-week road closure. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Sanders Coaches in North Walsham. The company is running a shuttle bus service to help out people travelling between Mundesley and Cromer during a two-week road closure. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

A coach operator is helping out north Norfolk residents during the two-week closure of a central road in their town.

Sanders Coaches announced it would be organising a shuttle bus in Mundesley while roadworks take place in Cromer Road.

The works are due to start on Monday, May 13 and will see part of Cromer Road shut, with a lengthy diversion route in place via Southrepps, Thorpe Market and Cromer.

The works have been organised by Norfolk County Council to prepare utilities for new homes.

Sanders said it will be operating the shuttle but service from Tesco in Mundesley to Cromer bus station.

Its buses from North Walsham to Cromer will run as normal until Gold Park then continue straight on to Suffield Park.

A timetable is expected to be available online by the weekend.

Cromer Road will be closed from until May 24, with roadworks expected to continue until May 28.

