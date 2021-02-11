News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bus route changed as 4ft snow drift blocks road

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 11:25 AM February 11, 2021   
A snowplough clears the road with heavy snow set to bring more disruption to East Anglia.

Heavy snow in recent days has disrupted travel around the region. - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Snow is still causing disruption to a bus route in north Norfolk.

Sanders Coaches has warned the number 18 service will only run between North Walsham and Aylsham today (Thursday, February 11) due to a 4ft snowdrift which is currently blocking the road in Metton.

The number 18 school run from Aylsham High School will serve Erpingham and Aldborough.

Across the county, drivers have been warned to take extra care, after sub-zero overnight temperatures created treacherous conditions on the region's roads.

It was the coldest night in the region since the Beast from the East in February 2018, with temperatures dipping below -9C in some areas. 

As a result, Norfolk police have warned motorists, who should only be making essential journeys due to coronavirus restrictions, to be cautious.


