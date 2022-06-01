'Very easy to get caught out' - Warning as sandbar forms on Norfolk beach

A sandbar has formed on Wells Beach prompting warnings for visitors to be careful - Credit: RNLI Wells

Visitors to a Norfolk beach have been urged to be careful after a new sandbar developed off the coast.

A sandbar, which is a partly submerged ridge of sand, has formed on Wells beach over the past year - meaning that if people are not back on the main beach at least four hours before high tide, they are in danger of being cut off.

So far in 2022 alone, 11 people and six dogs have been cut off by the tide and rescued by the coastguard in Wells.

Nicky King, the Coxswain mechanic, advised people to be aware of tide times and keep their eyes open.

New Wells lifeboat coxswain Nicky King. Picture: RNLI - Credit: Archant

"It's an issue that's happening more and more," he said. "When you go out, it's bone dry but the tide sneaks behind you.

"It's important people check the tide times and be aware of their surroundings."

From this weekend, high tide is in the late afternoon and evenings at Wells, which means there is an even greater risk of walkers being caught out by not realising the danger as the tide turns.

If people do find themselves caught out by the tide, they are urged to call 999 and ask for the coastguard.

Mr King added: "We try to make people aware of the risks and encourage them to be more careful.

"It's very easy to get caught out. As people walk along the main channel at low water and then walk west along the water's edge, the drain is filling behind them.

"We get a lot of calls about dog walkers. We just want to make people aware of the risks."

In May, a large group and a dog had to be rescued in Wells after being cut off by the rising tide.

Onlookers, who could see the group were already up to their knees in water, made several calls to the coastguard who tasked Wells RNLI to launch.

Due to the size of the group, the coastguard needed to take two journeys to take the party back to the shore.