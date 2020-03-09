Video

Couple share pain of losing two babies as they have 'dream' honeymoon almost 10 years on

Ben and Bryony Seabrook on holiday in Jamaica. Picture: Sandals Archant

A couple have been able to go on their dream honeymoon after losing two babies shortly after getting married.

Ben and Bryony Seabrook tied the knot in September 2011 five years after meeting on a one-way flight to Australia.

Mr Seabrook, 37, said: "In 2012, shortly after we got married, Bryony was pregnant with our first born, and we had planned to go to Jamaica in the January but we cancelled the trip as we didn't want to be away from home while Bryony was pregnant.

"Sadly, in May, Dylan was still born and we were reeling. That's when we made the decision to move to Norfolk to be closer to family and friends."

The couple, who work at Aviva, moved to Sprowston, In the festive period of 2012 they lost another baby.

"The following Christmas period Bryony had a miscarriage on Christmas Eve," Mr Seabrook added, "it was an horrendous year.

"But we said at that point it's something we'll never get over but we want to move forward."

They now have a four-year-old boy named Jenson but it has been a difficult decade for the pair.

Mrs Seabrook, 33, said: "He's our little rainbow baby, after a loss, a baby is a rainbow baby and that's what he is to us.

"When I was able to hold him for the first time it was incredibly difficult. I didn't ever believe that a baby of ours would arrive breathing.

"He arrived five weeks early so those first moments as textbooks lead you to believe didn't happen as he was whisked off to intensive care.

"Although we have been through the worst imaginable pain of losing your child, you're ignorant to what you have lost. Now we have this fantastic four-year-old and it's more apparent because his eight-year-old brother isn't there.

"On our 10 year anniversary we wanted to be able to have the honeymoon we never did."

The couple had originally planned to visit a Sandals South Coast Resort in Jamaica. When the holiday firm heard of their loss they let the them stay free of charge for a week.

"I don't think we could have asked for anything more," Mr Seabrook said, "it was the perfect week for us."

Mrs Seabrook said: "It was an absolute dream, I never thought that it was going to happen so even now it's hard to believe it did.

"It was such a shock that Sandals made it possible."

Charity fundraising

Since Dylan was still born, Ben and Bryony Seabrook has been raising money for the baby loss charity Tommy's.

"Fundraising for Tommy's is something that we feel so strongly about and actually kept us going," Mrs Seabrook said.

"If it helps one family it's worth it, the money is saving lives."

Together they have been able to raise more than £27,000 for the cause by challenging herself by completing multiple half marathons, the London Marathon, London Ride100, the Swim Serpentine Challenge and hosting countless fundraising events.

"It's important that the taboo around talking about baby loss is slow changing," she added.

The charity finances research into the causes and prevention of baby loss while also providing information and support during all aspects of a pregnancy.

For more information about Tommy's go to www.tommys.org.