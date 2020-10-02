‘We want more to join’ - Book club founder aims to encourage positive wellbeing

Samantha Nash, founder of the Snug Book Club in Thetford Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY NEIL DIDSBURY

After years of hard work and dedicating her life to a career and family, Samantha Nash decided it was time to do something for herself.

But even then, the 45-year-old, from Thetford, couldn’t help but organise something which is now helping others.

Ms Nash works for Suffolk Mind as a practitioner supporting people with personality disorders, and as a director of Thetford-based charity, The Vera Trust, which supports women and children affected by domestic abuse.

The mum-of-three also has a private psychotherapy practice in Bury St Edmunds and assists the Bury Drop-in Centre therapeutically for homeless and vulnerable individuals.

Because of the intensity of her work, she came to realise the importance of self-care so founded The Snug Book Club to help promote positive wellbeing.

Ms Nash, who has enjoyed books and reading since childhood, said: “I created the book club as I find reading integral to my self-care as an integrative psychotherapist, addiction specialist and mental health practitioner.

“When I was in my early twenties, I wanted to join a book club but my friendship group at the time would make jokes about my passion for book reading which prevented me from doing so.

“This lead me to want to encourage people of all ages to read and follow their desire and enthusiasm for books and join a book club.”

The Snug Book Club has been meeting every month at local venues, currently The Bell Hotel in Thetford, since its launch back in June 2019.

The group takes turns to pull out a piece of paper randomly from the book jar, where a number of different books have been written down by the members.

Previous authors have included Sylvia Plath, Margaret Atwood, and James Frey.

Ms Nash said: “People have tried to bring in choices which takes them out of their comfort zone.

“Our monthly book club meetings enables space to discuss and reflect on literature with like-minded people who enjoy escaping from everyday commitments through reading a variety of different book genres.

“As a club, we saviour the sense of community which allows us to meet our emotional needs through connection, and a felt sense of belonging.”

She added: “We currently have a variety of working professionals as members; teachers, mental health nurse, public health lecturer, psychotherapist, and more. We would like many more to join and enjoy our love of literature.”

During lockdown, the group went virtual and held meetings via Zoom, but more recently they had been able to meet in person.

“Reading can help those who are suffering with mental health issues, and is also a great form of mindfulness and helps with meeting new people eradicating feelings of loneliness.”

The Snug Book Club will be supporting Thetford’s newest book store Not Just Books, which in turn will be promoting the book club in store.

· To join The Snug Book Club contact Ms Nash on 07506 516100 to discuss membership or join the Facebook group - The Snug Book Club - which lists regular meeting dates, location and monthly book choices.