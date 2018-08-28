See inside YouTube star’s £1m Norwich penthouse

Inside Sam Chapman's Norwich penthouse. Photo: Pixiwoo/YouTube YouTube

Samantha Chapman invites fans to take a peak inside her Norwich penthouse in a new YouTube video.

The Pixiwoo star, who rose to fame with her sister Nicola Haste for their lifestyle vlogs and beauty tutorials, shares the penthouse with her children and boyfriend.

At the beginning of the video, Miss Chapman says: “I’ve had so many requests for a house tour,” but added that she wouldn’t be showing the whole of her property.

“I’m not going to do a house tour because mostly my house is untidy,” she continued. “But I will do a room tour, which includes the dining room, kitchen and living room.”

Miss Chapman bought the penthouse, which boasts views of both Norwich Cathedral and Norwich Castle, in March 2018.

It has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and underground parking - but the video focuses on the open-plan aspect of the property, which includes a kitchen and living area.

A fan commenting on the video said: “Absolutely love your style, decor, space - everything is incredible.”

Another said: “I absolutely love the light, the greens and the openness of it. Beautiful place, really.”

