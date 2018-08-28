More than 30 children in need receive presents and food
PUBLISHED: 10:50 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:24 24 December 2018
Archant
More than 30 children and almost 100 adults have been given Christmas presents and food parcels by The Salvation Army.
The goods were handed over in Diss following referrals from social services, agencies, and families in need.
Approximately 15,000 toys have been donated, sorted and delivered to nearly 3,000 Norfolk children who may have otherwise gone without this Christmas
Major Barry Willson, coordinator of the Toys and Tins Appeal, said: “When many of us will be enjoying an abundance of food and presents, we know there are thousands of people in our community who are struggling to provide the basics for their families, including food and heating. But thanks, once again, to the incredible generosity of Norfolk people, these people will be able to enjoy some festive treats this Christmas. We are so grateful.”
