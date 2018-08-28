Thousands are having a happy Christmas in Norfolk thanks to the Salvation Army

T’is the season for good will to all men and the Salvation Army have made sure 95 families will enjoy Christmas Treats this year.

Thanks to public donations to the Salvation Armies Toys and Tins appeal, 95 local families in need will get help this Christmas.

In total the appeal has brought in approximately 15,000 toys which have been sorted and delivered to almost 3,000 Norfolk children who may have otherwise gone without this Christmas, 2,223 of these children were referred to The Salvation Army by social services and agencies, a 38pc increase from last year’s appeal.

Coordinator of the Toys & Tins Appeal, Major Barry Willson said: “The number of children and families who will benefit from this appeal is overwhelming.

“The Christmas Story inspires as a church to spread a message of peace, joy, hope and love and to have an open door to people in need, not just at Christmas time but throughout the year.

“When many of us will be enjoying an abundance of food and presents, we know there are thousands of people in our community who are struggling to provide the basics for their families, including food and heating. But thanks, once again, to the incredible generosity of Norfolk people, these people will be able to enjoy some festive treats this Christmas. We are so grateful.”

The Salvation Army has been bringing Christmas spirit across Norfolk through the Toys & Tins appeal for more than 30 years. Originally based in Norwich, it was moved to encompass the whole of Norfolk in 1990.

The YMCA Norfolk also refers people to the appeal each year and Lucy White, 38, was one of thousands who benefitted from last year.

Miss White said: “I became homeless and moved into YMCA Norfolk housing in December. Being so close to Christmas, I was worried that I wouldn’t be able to get anything for my daughter.

“Then the toys and tins were delivered to us and it made the Christmas very special, especially as my daughter had been asking for a specific toy and the Play-Doh set was in the hamper.”

For more information visit salvationarmy.org.uk/toys-and-tins-appeal.