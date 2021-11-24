News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How you can help those in need this Christmas

Aaron McMillan

Published: 6:16 AM November 24, 2021
The Salvation Army launched their toys and tins appeal launched this week, asking to help those

The Salvation Army launched its Toys and Tins appeal launched this week, asking to help those who might otherwise go without during the festive season. - Credit: The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is calling on Norfolk to help those in need this Christmas.

The charity’s Toys and Tins appeal launched this week, which helps vulnerable children and families in Norfolk who might otherwise go without during the festive season.

Every year, members of the public generously donate gifts, food and toys, which are then distributed to those in need by volunteers.

The project, which has been going for 30 years, has collection points in charity shops across the county, as well as The Forum in Norwich, or you can donate via its Just Giving page.

The Salvation Army launched their toys and tins appeal launched this week, asking to help those

The Salvation Army launched its Toys and Tins appeal launched this week, asking to help those who might otherwise go without during the festive season. - Credit: The Salvation Army

Last year, the appeal helped 6,766 people, including 3,810 children who might otherwise not have had any presents to open on Christmas morning.

Major Rosemarie Williams, the coordinator of the county-wide appeal, said: “I can only imagine the worry and sadness that fills the heart of a parent when they have very little to feed their family and there is even less money for the purchase of Christmas presents. In our current financial climate, this is the situation many find themselves in.

“The Salvation Army has established a reputation over more than 150 years for helping people who are finding life tough. We endeavour to help as many vulnerable children and families as we are able.

Young women at The Salvation Army wearing Santa's hat holding toys

The Salvation Army launched its Toys and Tins appeal launched this week, asking to help those who might otherwise go without during the festive season. - Credit: The Salvation Army

“The Salvation Army is a church and also a charity, it is our desire to bring the Christmas message of hope, joy and light to some of the most difficult situations.”

She paid tribute to the volunteers, who have been socially distancing, and gave up their free time in order to help out in 2021.

“This year the sorting of gifts and packing of tins has already begun as the need is opening up before us. We are only able to do this because of the generosity of the public donations of toys and tins and also via our JustGiving page. We are so grateful to all businesses and individuals who support our work locally,” she said.

Group of five women wearing face masks social distance while packing boxes for appeal

Volunteers packing up packages last year for the appeal - Credit: The Salvation Army

The appeal is promoted by BBC Radio Norfolk, which is its media partner.

Donations can be made through its JustGiving page at justgiving.com/fundraising/toys-and-tins-appeal-2021

Alternatively, drop off toys to any Salvation Army charity shop in Norfolk. Location details can be found through www.salvationarmy.org.uk/map-page

