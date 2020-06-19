Search

Call for ‘saluting selfies’ ahead of Armed Forces Day

PUBLISHED: 07:57 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:39 19 June 2020

Last year, on Friday, June 28, members of Breckland Council raised the Armed Forces Day flag outside Breckland Councils offices in Dereham. Picture: BRECKLAND COUNCIL

Archant

To commemorate this year’s Armed Forces Day, people are being asked to show their support with an online salute.

Breckland Council and its leader Sam Chapman-Allen are encouraging people to take a selfie saluting and post online. Picture: Breckland Council/Ian BurtBreckland Council and its leader Sam Chapman-Allen are encouraging people to take a selfie saluting and post online. Picture: Breckland Council/Ian Burt

Held annually, the day celebrates service personnel and their families around the world.

This year, Breckland Council is asking people to show their support on Saturday, June 27, by posting a salute online.

Council leader, Sam Chapman-Allen, who also volunteers for the Ministry of Defence, said: “Our district has a strong tradition of supporting and celebrating the armed forces and their families and it is unfortunate that due to the pandemic this year’s Armed Forces Day will largely be celebrated virtually.

READ MORE: Opinion - Lord Dannatt on Why we must salute all our heroes today.

“The pandemic has really helped bring out the best in our communities and I hope people will get involved in recognising this special day by sharing a salute online.”

Many members of the armed forces are currently working on the frontline against Covid-19, in testing centres around the UK.

The council will be raising a flag at its offices to mark the occasion, but is also calling on people to take a selfie of themselves saluting and share it on social media using the hashtag #ArmedForcesDay2020 and #OurBreckland.

The Armed Forces Flag will be flying at the council’s Dereham office to also mark Reserves Day on Wednesday, June 24, Veterans Day on Thursday, June 25, and Cadets Day on Friday, June 26.

