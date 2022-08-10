What is saltwater toxicity and why is it dangerous for your dog?

If you're taking your dog to the beach soon then watch out for their saltwater consumption - Credit: Neil Wood

With another heatwave on the way and people and pets alike heading to the coast, a vet has issued a warning over dogs drinking saltwater.

Drinking too much seawater can lead to saltwater toxicity - which in extreme cases can be fatal for dogs.

Hayley Hyam, a registered veterinary nurse at Taverham Veterinary Hospital posted on the practise's Facebook page warning owners about the danger.

Here's everything you need to know about saltwater toxicity.

What is saltwater toxicity?

Saltwater toxicity occurs when dogs consume large amounts of saltwater.

This can be fatal.

Playing at the beach in hot weather can leave dogs thirsty, causing them to drink seawater and become severely dehydrated.

High salt levels in their systems cause their cells to release water to try and rebalance which can leave dogs dizzy and lethargic.

Salt can also cause their muscles to stiffen up which can result in shaking.

What are the symptoms of saltwater toxicity?

The main symptoms of low levels of ingestion are vomiting and diarrhoea as well as excessive thirst and urination.

More severe symptoms can include disorientation or confusion, uncoordinated and wobbly, weakness, muscle tremors and seizures.

How can you prevent saltwater toxicity?

The easiest way is to ensure your dog has access to fresh water and is hydrated before they get to the sea.

Take fresh water and a bowl to the beach and make them stop playing and have a drink every 15 to 20 minutes.

If they ingest a small amount of saltwater then it probably won't do them any harm so try not to worry - restrict their access and keep them hydrated.

If they ingest a large amount then keep a close eye on them and contact your vet if you have any concerns.

Can your dog drink freshwater?

There are also risks involved with allowing your pet to drink freshwater.

Though it is lower, there is still some salt in freshwater which can dehydrate pets.

Blue-Green Algae, which the Broads Authority recently warned dog owners about, is also to be avoided.

It is more prominent in hot weather and can cause dribbling, tiredness, vomiting and more.