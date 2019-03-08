Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norfolk village gets its first history centre in church's renovated tower

PUBLISHED: 12:50 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 25 April 2019

St Nicholas' Church, Salthouse, is the location for the village's new history centre. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

St Nicholas' Church, Salthouse, is the location for the village's new history centre. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

A Norfolk village’s purpose-built history centre has been created in the renovated tower of a beautiful church.

The first exhibition at the new Salthouse history centre is on tidal surges. Pictures: Supplied by Kieron WestThe first exhibition at the new Salthouse history centre is on tidal surges. Pictures: Supplied by Kieron West

While Salthouse, on the north Norfolk coast, which is mentioned in the Domesday Book, is already popular with walkers, bird-watchers and nature enthusiasts, it has never had a history centre.

But that has changed, thanks to a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The beautiful 16th century St Nicholas's Church is the venue for the new centre, which will be run by the Salthouse Village History community group.

Its spokesman Kieron West said: “The centre will enable our group to share information, documents and photographs relative to the history of our village with other residents, and with the many visitors that come to Salthouse every year.”

The new Salthouse history centre is in the renovated bell tower of St Nichola’s Church. Pictures: Supplied by Kieron WestThe new Salthouse history centre is in the renovated bell tower of St Nichola’s Church. Pictures: Supplied by Kieron West

A formal opening of the centre with refreshments will be held between 6pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday, May 15.

The guest of honour will be Val Fiddian, who has been the community group's principal researcher and archivist for nearly 20 years.

You may also want to watch:

She has also recorded Salthouse's history online, at www.salthousehistory.co.uk, and was the brainchild behind and the editor of the book, 'Salthouse - The story of a Norfolk Village' in 2003. This book remains in demand and has recently been re-printed.

The new Salthouse history centre is in the renovated bell tower of St Nicholas’ Church. Pictures: Supplied by Kieron WestThe new Salthouse history centre is in the renovated bell tower of St Nicholas’ Church. Pictures: Supplied by Kieron West

Also attending the formal opening will be Dr Sarah Dawson, who is chairman of Salthouse Parish Council and an active member of the group since its inception. Local residents and visitors will also be invited to the opening.

The group's first exhibition is on the topic of sea surges which have ravaged the village since the 1800s.

The most notorious surge occurred in 1953. This affected the entire east coast of England and caused numerous fatalities.

As recently as 2013, residents' homes and Salthouse's village shop were rendered uninhabitable by tidal surge. There are many contemporaneous photographs and press reports on display graphically illustrating a recurring problem.

Mr West added: “I believe the exhibits on display tell a powerful story and will be of great interest to people of all ages.”

There is ample car parking behind the village hall in Cross Street. Steps from the car park lead up to the churchyard.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

‘Dodgy adviser sold us mortgage based on lies, now we have to sell up’

Christine and Derek Broughton say they have been left penniless and are in a rented home after taking out a mortgage through an adviser who was later banned for making fraudulent claims. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Person dies after being hit by a train

A person has been hit by a train near Cambridge Photo: Brittany Creasey

‘There have been tears’: Norwich cafe shuts blaming Westlegate closure

Shaun Rignall, manager of Mindoro on Westlegate, Norwich. Picture: Archant

A ladies clothing shop in Norwich announces it is closing down

Citrus in Norwich's Castle Mall is closing down Picture: Archant.

Farmers angered by ban on shooting birds including crows, pigeons and Canada geese

Crows, jackdaws and pigeons in a barley field. Picture: Anne Marks / IWITNESS24

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A ladies clothing shop in Norwich announces it is closing down

Citrus in Norwich's Castle Mall is closing down Picture: Archant.

Plans to build 52 homes in south Norfolk village could be revived by planning inspector

Plans for a development of 52 homes including 17 affordable houses in Long Stratton. Picture: Orbit Homes

‘Dodgy adviser sold us mortgage based on lies, now we have to sell up’

Christine and Derek Broughton say they have been left penniless and are in a rented home after taking out a mortgage through an adviser who was later banned for making fraudulent claims. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk rich kid who compared homeless to ‘racoons’ sleeps on streets in new show

Hanif shows off his £33,500 Breitling watch Credit: 5Star

Police probe attack in city pub

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an assault in Norwich. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists