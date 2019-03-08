Norfolk village gets its first history centre in church's renovated tower

St Nicholas' Church, Salthouse, is the location for the village's new history centre. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

A Norfolk village’s purpose-built history centre has been created in the renovated tower of a beautiful church.

The first exhibition at the new Salthouse history centre is on tidal surges. Pictures: Supplied by Kieron West

While Salthouse, on the north Norfolk coast, which is mentioned in the Domesday Book, is already popular with walkers, bird-watchers and nature enthusiasts, it has never had a history centre.

But that has changed, thanks to a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The beautiful 16th century St Nicholas's Church is the venue for the new centre, which will be run by the Salthouse Village History community group.

Its spokesman Kieron West said: “The centre will enable our group to share information, documents and photographs relative to the history of our village with other residents, and with the many visitors that come to Salthouse every year.”

The new Salthouse history centre is in the renovated bell tower of St Nichola’s Church. Pictures: Supplied by Kieron West The new Salthouse history centre is in the renovated bell tower of St Nichola’s Church. Pictures: Supplied by Kieron West

A formal opening of the centre with refreshments will be held between 6pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday, May 15.

The guest of honour will be Val Fiddian, who has been the community group's principal researcher and archivist for nearly 20 years.

She has also recorded Salthouse's history online, at www.salthousehistory.co.uk, and was the brainchild behind and the editor of the book, 'Salthouse - The story of a Norfolk Village' in 2003. This book remains in demand and has recently been re-printed.

The new Salthouse history centre is in the renovated bell tower of St Nicholas’ Church. Pictures: Supplied by Kieron West The new Salthouse history centre is in the renovated bell tower of St Nicholas’ Church. Pictures: Supplied by Kieron West

Also attending the formal opening will be Dr Sarah Dawson, who is chairman of Salthouse Parish Council and an active member of the group since its inception. Local residents and visitors will also be invited to the opening.

The group's first exhibition is on the topic of sea surges which have ravaged the village since the 1800s.

The most notorious surge occurred in 1953. This affected the entire east coast of England and caused numerous fatalities.

As recently as 2013, residents' homes and Salthouse's village shop were rendered uninhabitable by tidal surge. There are many contemporaneous photographs and press reports on display graphically illustrating a recurring problem.

Mr West added: “I believe the exhibits on display tell a powerful story and will be of great interest to people of all ages.”

There is ample car parking behind the village hall in Cross Street. Steps from the car park lead up to the churchyard.