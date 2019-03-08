Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

'It's not okay to disguise it as healthy competition' - Salon owner to tackle bullying in the industry

PUBLISHED: 10:20 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:36 26 October 2019

Kay Willmott (pictured), who owns Elle Belle's Beauty Studio in Dereham, has launched the Facebook group Salons 4 Salons to help other salon owners. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Kay Willmott (pictured), who owns Elle Belle's Beauty Studio in Dereham, has launched the Facebook group Salons 4 Salons to help other salon owners. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Archant

A salon owner has spoken out after facing "negativity and unnecessary attacks" from other women working in her industry.

Kay Willmott (pictured), who owns Elle Belle's Beauty Studio in Dereham, has launched the Facebook group Salons 4 Salons to help other salon owners. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPKay Willmott (pictured), who owns Elle Belle's Beauty Studio in Dereham, has launched the Facebook group Salons 4 Salons to help other salon owners. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Now the owner of Elle Belle's Beauty Salon, Kay Willmott, is demanding a change and has launched a new initiative from the Dereham-based business.

The 29-year-old has developed Norfolk's Salons 4 Salons, an online group to help bring together make-up artists, beauty therapists and hair dressers in one safe and supportive place.

The idea came about after she faced criticism and was "personally attacked" by other salon owners.

"I've always believed that you should be the bigger person and not retaliate because things will always work out," the mum-of-two explained.

"But if I have a problem, I'm the kind of person who likes to do something positive about it.

"It is strange that in an industry where we like to make other women feel good about themselves, we are putting each other down.

You may also want to watch:

"The more you speak to people in the industry, the more people say they have experienced the same things as me."

Mrs Willmott wants to stamp out what she is describing as one of the biggest problems in the industry today. She hopes that the Facebook group will have an impact and will unite individuals working in the beauty industry together.

She added: "From experience, I know that if professionals are openly discussing other professionals in an offensive way, it is putting some people off from coming into salons.

"I see it as a form of bullying. It's not okay to disguise it as healthy competition.

"Salons work better if they work together. There are enough clients for us all as we are working in a growing industry."

Mrs Willmott said she has actively welcomed other salon owners to the town in order to "build up relationships" and she hopes that by attracting more members to the Facebook group that ideas, advice and information can be shared about new treatments and products, as well as appointment availability opportunities.

"It's easy for people to say ignore it but if you feel you've been victimised, come and join the group and let's talk about it."

Mrs Willmott is no stranger to helping others, and earlier this year opened her salon, based at Aldiss Court, to breastfeeding mothers who need a safe place to feed their babies.

You can join the Facebook group, Norfolk's Salons 4 Salons here .

Most Read

Hair salons in Jarrold and Castle Quarter under threat as owner falls into administration

The owner of Supercuts and Regis has fallen into administration. Picture: Denise Bradley/Castle Mall/Regis/Supercuts

Revealed: The most dangerous roads in Norfolk

The A47 had the most serious and fatal accidents in 2018, making it the most dangerous road in Norfolk. Pictured is a fatal crash in Scarning, in February 2018. Picture: Ian Burt

How charity was ‘duped’ into a £100k contract for second-hand printers

From left to right: Laura Lonergan, Tom Gaskin, Charlie Holmes, Nicole Sears and Phoebe Beard. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘Gentle giant’ who ‘loves people’ needs home after weeks at rescue centre

Maddie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Doctor found dead in Lidl car park, inquest hears

Tributes have been paid to Dr Ryan Pickering, who worked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: The most dangerous roads in Norfolk

The A47 had the most serious and fatal accidents in 2018, making it the most dangerous road in Norfolk. Pictured is a fatal crash in Scarning, in February 2018. Picture: Ian Burt

How charity was ‘duped’ into a £100k contract for second-hand printers

From left to right: Laura Lonergan, Tom Gaskin, Charlie Holmes, Nicole Sears and Phoebe Beard. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Odds look terrible. But try telling Farke City have a slim chance of causing United upset

Norwich City have already got the better of one half of Manchester, after an epic 3-2 Premier League win over United's rivals Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘This bond between Duncan, the fans and a family club is something special’ - Farke ready for emotional United occasion

Duncan Forbes Picture: Archant Library

Two arrested for drug offences on busy night in town

Seized drugs and cash following arrests in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists