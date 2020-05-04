Children’s entertainer spreading joy in her community during lockdown

Sally Beadle, also known as Crazy Bananas, a children's entertainer in King's Lynn, created a red arrow balloon model as a tribute to Captain Tom Moore. Picture: Sally Beadle Archant

A children’s entertainer from Norfolk has been spreading cheer in her community during lockdown, despite her own struggles.

Sally Beadle, also known as Crazy Bananas, a children’s entertainer in King’s Lynn has been providing lockdown entertainment for her community and recently created a red arrow air plane from balloons as a special tribute to Colonel Tom Moore and key workers.

The balloon, which took 10 hours to make, was modelled on a 1991 matchbox toy red arrow and was inspired by the war veterans’ “fantastic efforts” for the NHS.

The community carer volunteer at Fairstead community shop, who suffers with depression, dyspraxia and sensory issues, added that she created the tribute to take her mind off her worries and give “light-hearted relief to others” during the pandemic.

She said: “Problems will always be there but if we can find things to smile at then those moments of joy can carry us through.

“In recent weeks, I have been finding motivation difficult.

“I knew that I needed something to bring me out of a dark few days.

“I am a Christian and my faith gets me through these times.

“It’s taught me to hold on and never give up, that I am loved and valued and that what I do does matter despite what I feel when depressed.

“Like all entertainers, I am unable to work and like the vast majority of us I am deeply concerned about my ability to pay my bills.”

Despite her struggles, Crazy Bananas is continuing to provide entertainment to children and her community throughout lockdown.

The entertainer of 14 years has been walking around in costumes and riding her mini penny farthing for clap for carers and is also offering lockdown birthday entertainment in her local area.

Last week, she pulled her tribute balloon around her area while playing the Dambuster theme music, to show her appreciation for key workers.

She added: “The following day a lady called to me from across the road and thanked me for cheering her son up each week.

“Others have messaged me on Facebook saying how they look forward to Thursday’s now.

“This is what makes it all worth while.”

The balloon was donated to Fairstead school on Monday, May 4.