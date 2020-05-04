Search

Advanced search

Children’s entertainer spreading joy in her community during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:38 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 04 May 2020

Sally Beadle, also known as Crazy Bananas, a children's entertainer in King's Lynn, created a red arrow balloon model as a tribute to Captain Tom Moore. Picture: Sally Beadle

Sally Beadle, also known as Crazy Bananas, a children's entertainer in King's Lynn, created a red arrow balloon model as a tribute to Captain Tom Moore. Picture: Sally Beadle

Archant

A children’s entertainer from Norfolk has been spreading cheer in her community during lockdown, despite her own struggles.

Sally Beadle, also known as Crazy Bananas, a children's entertainer in King's Lynn, created a red arrow balloon model as a tribute to Captain Tom Moore. Picture: Sally BeadleSally Beadle, also known as Crazy Bananas, a children's entertainer in King's Lynn, created a red arrow balloon model as a tribute to Captain Tom Moore. Picture: Sally Beadle

Sally Beadle, also known as Crazy Bananas, a children’s entertainer in King’s Lynn has been providing lockdown entertainment for her community and recently created a red arrow air plane from balloons as a special tribute to Colonel Tom Moore and key workers.

The balloon, which took 10 hours to make, was modelled on a 1991 matchbox toy red arrow and was inspired by the war veterans’ “fantastic efforts” for the NHS.

The community carer volunteer at Fairstead community shop, who suffers with depression, dyspraxia and sensory issues, added that she created the tribute to take her mind off her worries and give “light-hearted relief to others” during the pandemic.

She said: “Problems will always be there but if we can find things to smile at then those moments of joy can carry us through.

Sally Beadle, also known as Crazy Bananas, a children's entertainer in King's Lynn, created a red arrow balloon model as a tribute to Captain Tom Moore. Picture: Sally BeadleSally Beadle, also known as Crazy Bananas, a children's entertainer in King's Lynn, created a red arrow balloon model as a tribute to Captain Tom Moore. Picture: Sally Beadle

“In recent weeks, I have been finding motivation difficult.

“I knew that I needed something to bring me out of a dark few days.

“I am a Christian and my faith gets me through these times.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s taught me to hold on and never give up, that I am loved and valued and that what I do does matter despite what I feel when depressed.

“Like all entertainers, I am unable to work and like the vast majority of us I am deeply concerned about my ability to pay my bills.”

Despite her struggles, Crazy Bananas is continuing to provide entertainment to children and her community throughout lockdown.

The entertainer of 14 years has been walking around in costumes and riding her mini penny farthing for clap for carers and is also offering lockdown birthday entertainment in her local area.

Last week, she pulled her tribute balloon around her area while playing the Dambuster theme music, to show her appreciation for key workers.

She added: “The following day a lady called to me from across the road and thanked me for cheering her son up each week.

“Others have messaged me on Facebook saying how they look forward to Thursday’s now.

“This is what makes it all worth while.”

The balloon was donated to Fairstead school on Monday, May 4.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Teen stabbed seven times, kicked and punched in violent attack

Fifteen-year-old Adam Wright. Photo: Adam Wright.

‘So many loved him’: Town pays respect to ‘famous wheeler-dealer’ who died age 58

Tributes have been made to a well loved ‘wheeler-dealer’ who passed away last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Photo: Provided

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Motorcyclist and goldfish caught doing 125mph on A47

A goldfish was found in the rucksack of a motorcyclist doing 125mph on the A47 Photo: Steve Adams

‘So many loved him’: Town pays respect to ‘famous wheeler-dealer’ who died age 58

Tributes have been made to a well loved ‘wheeler-dealer’ who passed away last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Photo: Provided

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

‘So many loved him’: Town pays respect to ‘famous wheeler-dealer’ who died age 58

Tributes have been made to a well loved ‘wheeler-dealer’ who passed away last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Photo: Provided

Lockdown ‘could have catastrophic effect’ on small brewers, expert warns

Father and son team John and Alan Ridealgh, founders of the Humber Doucy Brewing company at Bacton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Relaxing lockdown? Let’s make sure we’re doing it for the right reasons

Prime minister Boris Johnson faces a tough decision. Would you be in his shoes? Picture: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Media
Drive 24