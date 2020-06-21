Search

Advanced search

Restaurant selling gourmet burgers set for Norwich

PUBLISHED: 06:30 22 June 2020

Sall's Lokma, which sells gourmet burgers, is set to open off Prince of Wales Road in Norwich in July. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Sall's Lokma, which sells gourmet burgers, is set to open off Prince of Wales Road in Norwich in July. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Archant

Diners will soon be able to tuck into gourmet burgers in the city centre.

Sall’s Lokma, a Mediterranean style eaterie, on Eastbourne Place off Prince of Wales Road is set to open its doors in early July.

The name comes from Lokma, a traditional Turkish dessert of fried sweet dough, which will be the restaurant’s speciality.

However, Sall’s Lokma will offer Lokma with a “twist” and customers will be able to choose from four different chocolate fillings with 12 sprinkle options.

Also on the menu are gourmet burgers, with vegan and vegetarian options, which range in price from £7 - £10.

They include the ‘Norfolk’ burger which comes with a beef patty, egg, bacon, caramelised onion, mixed cheese, baby leaf, tomato, gherkin and homemade special sauce and the ‘Catch me’ chicken burger with American style chicken breast fillet, hash browns, mixed cheese, baby leaf, tomatoes, gherkins and homemade garlic mayonnaise with yoghurt.

You may also want to watch:

The menu also boasts a range of grilled sandwiches, including the house special which comes with slices of julienne sausage, salami, Turkish pepperoni, melted cheese, gherkins, ketchup and mayonnaise.

Owner Salih Nayci, who also runs the Lowestoft Cafe on London Road in Lowestoft, said: “For customers this restaurant will be an entirely new concept. It will also be a meeting point for people going to the train station, offices and elsewhere.

“Everything is cooked fresh and the kitchen is open so everyone can see the quality of food that is being cooked.”

Plans to open the restaurant began last year and while opening has been delayed due to coronavirus, Mr Nayci has used lockdown to refurbish the building to the highest standard.

He said: “The pandemic was a shock and to be honest it has delayed a lot of things. However, we have worked on making everything absolutely perfect.

“Everything in the restaurant has been custom made and designed by architects. It is all bespoke and tailor-made. We are really excited to be welcoming customers in the near future.”

Mr Nayci has plans to open Neapolitan pizza parlour in Norwich and is currently looking at venues.

Sall’s Lokma will also be available for delivery on JustEat, Deliveroo and UberEats.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Family pays tribute following the death of Gemma Lynne Marjoram, pictured, in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Ripe for renovation: Cottage wreck by nature reserve for sale at auction

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

The buzz is back on Norwich’s high street

Shoppers out in the city as more businesses are reopening. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Family pays tribute following the death of Gemma Lynne Marjoram, pictured, in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Ripe for renovation: Cottage wreck by nature reserve for sale at auction

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

The buzz is back on Norwich’s high street

Shoppers out in the city as more businesses are reopening. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Six things from Norwich City’s damaging defeat to Southampton

Nathan Redmond sealed Southampton's 3-0 win as he returned to face former club Norwich City Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Family pays tribute following the death of Gemma Lynne Marjoram, pictured, in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Shocking sight of smouldering remains of Budgens at Holt

Fire fighters still at work after the massive blaze Saturday evening <20.06.2020> at Budgens of Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Restaurant selling gourmet burgers set for Norwich

Sall's Lokma, which sells gourmet burgers, is set to open off Prince of Wales Road in Norwich in July. Picture: Ruth Lawes
Drive 24