Restaurant selling gourmet burgers set for Norwich

Sall's Lokma, which sells gourmet burgers, is set to open off Prince of Wales Road in Norwich in July. Picture: Ruth Lawes Archant

Diners will soon be able to tuck into gourmet burgers in the city centre.

Sall’s Lokma, a Mediterranean style eaterie, on Eastbourne Place off Prince of Wales Road is set to open its doors in early July.

The name comes from Lokma, a traditional Turkish dessert of fried sweet dough, which will be the restaurant’s speciality.

However, Sall’s Lokma will offer Lokma with a “twist” and customers will be able to choose from four different chocolate fillings with 12 sprinkle options.

Also on the menu are gourmet burgers, with vegan and vegetarian options, which range in price from £7 - £10.

They include the ‘Norfolk’ burger which comes with a beef patty, egg, bacon, caramelised onion, mixed cheese, baby leaf, tomato, gherkin and homemade special sauce and the ‘Catch me’ chicken burger with American style chicken breast fillet, hash browns, mixed cheese, baby leaf, tomatoes, gherkins and homemade garlic mayonnaise with yoghurt.

The menu also boasts a range of grilled sandwiches, including the house special which comes with slices of julienne sausage, salami, Turkish pepperoni, melted cheese, gherkins, ketchup and mayonnaise.

Owner Salih Nayci, who also runs the Lowestoft Cafe on London Road in Lowestoft, said: “For customers this restaurant will be an entirely new concept. It will also be a meeting point for people going to the train station, offices and elsewhere.

“Everything is cooked fresh and the kitchen is open so everyone can see the quality of food that is being cooked.”

Plans to open the restaurant began last year and while opening has been delayed due to coronavirus, Mr Nayci has used lockdown to refurbish the building to the highest standard.

He said: “The pandemic was a shock and to be honest it has delayed a lot of things. However, we have worked on making everything absolutely perfect.

“Everything in the restaurant has been custom made and designed by architects. It is all bespoke and tailor-made. We are really excited to be welcoming customers in the near future.”

Mr Nayci has plans to open Neapolitan pizza parlour in Norwich and is currently looking at venues.

Sall’s Lokma will also be available for delivery on JustEat, Deliveroo and UberEats.