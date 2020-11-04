One person hospitalised after car and bicycle collide

One person was taken to hospital after a collison between a car and bicycle in Salle, near Reepham. Image: Google StreetView Archant

One person was hospitalised following a collision involving a car and bicycle in north Norfolk.

Police and the ambulance were called to the scene at Salle, near the junction of the B1145 Cawston Road and the road into the village, just before 9am on Wednesday, November 4.

A spokesperson from the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called to the B1145 shortly before 9am today following reports of a collision.

“One crew attended and treated one patient at the scene before transporting them to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for further assessment and care.”

A Norfolk police spokesperson said the crash involved a car and bicycle. The spokesman said the road was clear by 9.41, and it was believed injuries suffered were not serious.