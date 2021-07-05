Plans in to revamp railway station - despite demolition anger
- Credit: Bill Smith/Archant Library
Plans are in to renovate a railway station on the edge of Norwich - despite objection to the potential demolition of a historic building.
Train operator Greater Anglia is hoping to invest £200,000 to improve Salhouse station. It would see the existing station building demolished and a new waiting shelter installed, with new seating and lighting.
When the plans were first lodge late in June, residents and the parish council objected to the plans due to the loss of the original building from the Bittern Line.
The Salhouse Parish Council Neighbourhood Plan identifies the historic building as needing protection with special features including the old waiting room.
Greater Anglia said the single-storey building on the Norwich-bound platform had not been used for around 50 years and was in a poor state.
Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia’s asset management director, said: “The building at Salhouse has not been used for several decades and does not hold any historic importance.
“We would like to install Accoya Natural Shelters, which are sustainable and produced with minimal environmental impact.”
The plan also includes another new waiting shelter to be installed on the opposite platform.
Most Read
- 1 Man in late teens raped in church yard
- 2 TV's Simon Thomas and Derrina Jebb marry at Norwich Cathedral
- 3 Person rescued after serious crash closes busy road
- 4 Police called as teenagers climb on top of old department store
- 5 Pub faces licence review after complaints over fights and noise
- 6 John Lewis unveils plans to build 10,000 rental homes
- 7 'Unprecedented demand' creates scramble for homes in north Norfolk
- 8 'It's horrendous' - Community in shock following news of church yard rape
- 9 Jailed in June: 11 Norfolk criminals locked up last month
- 10 Norwich City transfer rumours: Billing and Ajer pursuits stepping up