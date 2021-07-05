Plans in to revamp railway station - despite demolition anger

Published: 10:35 AM July 5, 2021 Updated: 11:24 AM July 5, 2021

Plans are in to renovate a railway station on the edge of Norwich - despite objection to the potential demolition of a historic building.

Train operator Greater Anglia is hoping to invest £200,000 to improve Salhouse station. It would see the existing station building demolished and a new waiting shelter installed, with new seating and lighting.

When the plans were first lodge late in June, residents and the parish council objected to the plans due to the loss of the original building from the Bittern Line.

The Salhouse Parish Council Neighbourhood Plan identifies the historic building as needing protection with special features including the old waiting room.

Greater Anglia said the single-storey building on the Norwich-bound platform had not been used for around 50 years and was in a poor state.

An artist impression of what the waiting shelters could look like at Salhouse - Credit: Greater Anglia

Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia’s asset management director, said: “The building at Salhouse has not been used for several decades and does not hold any historic importance.

“We would like to install Accoya Natural Shelters, which are sustainable and produced with minimal environmental impact.”

The plan also includes another new waiting shelter to be installed on the opposite platform.