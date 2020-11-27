News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Robin charms garden centre shoppers

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 12:47 PM November 27, 2020    Updated: 1:11 PM November 27, 2020
A robin at Salhouse Garden Centre

Carlie Mace was able to take this up close shot of a robin at Salhouse Garden Centre. - Credit: Carlie Mace

The robin is a quintessential Christmas image and one shopper was lucky enough to snap it up incredibly close.

Carlie Mace, from North Walsham, was shopping at Salhouse Garden Centre when she spotted the robin watching her.

The shopper decided "try her luck" and approach the bird to take a picture and said she was surprised by how tame the robin appeared to be before capturing a video of it feeding from her hand.

The 34-year-old said: "I had gone up to get some garden bits and he was there. It was tame enough for me to get a very close picture and then it ate some seed out of my hand, it was beautiful.

"A couple of customers watched me feed him. For a while he had been watching me and following me around. I thought I would see how close I could get and whether he would feed.

You may also want to watch:

"Staff have been feeding him for a few weeks and he seems to be quite happy there. Some of the workers have called him Peter and that seemed to have stuck.

"It was like Snow White."



Most Read

  1. 1 Would you know what to do if your car hit a deer?
  2. 2 What was ‘strange stretched circle’ spotted over Norfolk skies?
  3. 3 Furious villagers claim chicken farm was approved 'under the radar'
  1. 4 What each lockdown tier could mean for Norfolk
  2. 5 Norfolk in Tier 2 of coronavirus restrictions, government confirms
  3. 6 What counts as a substantial meal under Norfolk's tier 2 pub rules?
  4. 7 Man arrested after woman suffers broken collar bone in row over mask
  5. 8 'It's nonsense': Shoppers react to Norfolk's Tier 2 announcement
  6. 9 Woman airlifted to hospital after crash
  7. 10 What does Norfolk need to do to get to Tier 1?

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

PE teacher banned after getting drunk and showing her breasts at school...

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Video

Which new Covid tier could Norfolk be in?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Whale washes up off Norfolk coast

Chris Bishop

person

Coronavirus

MPs call for Norfolk to be in own coronavirus tier

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus