Locals blown away by balloon artist’s creations to raise money for NHS
Archant
A Norfolk balloon artist is celebrating Clap for Our Carers with a bang by creating inflatable models celebrating and raising money for NHS workers.
Claire Carney has been running a floral and balloon design business from her home in Salhouse since 2012 and creates unique designs for events across the region.
Mrs Carney, 47, decided to temporarily close due to coronavirus but she is still cheering people up by making a balloon model every Thursday to coincide with the 8pm celebration of frontline workers.
She has been posting her creations on her Facebook page ‘Claire Carney Floral and Balloon Designs’ and so far she has made a rainbow, blue heart, nurse and, most recently, a George and the Dragon for St George’s Day.
Mrs Carney said: “I have put them up to bring comfort to people out and about and I’ve been told it is brightening up the village.
“I have now put a collection box at the end of the drive and all the money is going to the ‘NHS Superheroes’ Facebook group giving items such a hand creams and hot meals to support Norfolk NHS staff.”
