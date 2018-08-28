Sales of Gorleston’s £20,000 beach huts ‘off to a good start’

Southwold's beach huts are among the coastlines most desirable Picture: Valerie Bond (c) copyright newzulu.com

The tradition of beach huts on Gorleston’s lower prom looks set for a come-back with 13 sold in the first month.

Holidaymakers and families enjoying Gorleston beach at the start of the summer holidays. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Holidaymakers and families enjoying Gorleston beach at the start of the summer holidays. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Some 20 were put up for sale in a first release, testing the appetite for the candy-striped cabins which carry a price tag of £20,000.

While many on social media tagged the cost as “eye-watering” they proved to be highly-prized by some with buyers queuing outside Aldreds’ Gorleston office on the first day to be sure of clinching a deal.

Aldreds’ director Dan Crawley, said he was pleased with how they had gone, given they were only drawings on a plan and were not actually in place.

Once work started on the esplanade a promotional display was planned to encourage interest, although inquiries were coming in all the time.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council gave itself planning permission for 70 huts earlier this year and plans to build an amenity area.

The huts have their own verandas and will be positioned on the lower prom facing the beach.

Graham Plant, council leader, said the early sales were “not bad at all” adding “it is a good start.”

When people saw the huts built and in place they would be even more desirable, he said.

