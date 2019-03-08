Search

Advanced search

'It's appalling anyone is forced to work as a slave' - charity raising awareness of modern slavery

PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 October 2019

The Salvation Army has raised concerns about modern slavery. Picture: Simon Parkin

The Salvation Army has raised concerns about modern slavery. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

More than 80 people from the East of England treated as modern slaves received charity help last year, a report has revealed.

The Salvation Army, which released the document, is concerned that there are many more people in the region being forced into slavery who have not sought help.

It has been published to coincide with anti-slavery day on Friday, October 18.

To help raise awareness of how widespread slavery is, the Salvation Army is urging people to wear a #WeAreNotForSale temporary tattoo and to post images of the tattoo on social media.

Major Kathy Betteridge, the Salvation Army's director of anti-trafficking and modern slavery, said: "It's appalling that anyone is forced to work as a slave whether a British national or a victim from across the world. Our report shows that gangs target vulnerable people, often with mental health issues to act as drug runners, or to move cash.

"However, people are also being forced to work as slaves in places like farms, car washes, and even nail bars."

She added: "By wearing the tattoo, you will help remind people to be aware of the signs that someone could be working as a slave near to you."

You may also want to watch:

The Salvation Army report found that:

■Between July 2018 and June 2019 there were 83 victims in the region;

■Of these victims, five were British people;

■In the same period last year 101 victims needed support, a decrease of 18 per cent.

The #WeAreNotForSale temporary tattoo takes the form of a barcode to symbolise how slavery treats a person as if they can be bought and sold.

They can be bought from the Salvation Army website, www.salvationarmy.org.uk, and in Salvation Army charity shops.

All profits will pay for additional support for modern slavery victims.

The Salvation Army has provided specialist support for adult victims of human trafficking in England and Wales, including safe accommodation, counselling, medical care and translation services, since 2011.

■If you have suspicions of someone forced into slavery, call the confidential 24/7 Salvation Army referral helpline on 0300 3038151.

Most Read

Road to close for nine hours for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tree blocks village road

The fallen down tree on The Street in Caston. Picture: Ellena Lond-Caulk

Man arrested after shooting in quiet street

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

Cable fault causes power cut around coastal resort

Part of the UK Power Networks map showing the power cuts in the Great Yarmouth area on October 13, 2019. Picture: UK Power Networks

Most Read

Road to close for nine hours for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tree blocks village road

The fallen down tree on The Street in Caston. Picture: Ellena Lond-Caulk

Man arrested after shooting in quiet street

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

Cable fault causes power cut around coastal resort

Part of the UK Power Networks map showing the power cuts in the Great Yarmouth area on October 13, 2019. Picture: UK Power Networks

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Road to close for nine hours for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

‘It’s appalling anyone is forced to work as a slave’ - charity raising awareness of modern slavery

The Salvation Army has raised concerns about modern slavery. Picture: Simon Parkin

A gimmick too far? Why every day is a national something day

Today is International Topspinning Day - but do we need a day to celebrate it? Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Revealed: Park and gallery plan for waterfront

Boal Quay, pictured in 2009 Picture: Ian Burt

Families celebrate the humble apple at rural museum

Freddie and Martha Keane check out the apples at Gressenhall Apple Day 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists