Come and see crumbling QEH for yourself, Mr Javid
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Campaigners are calling for new Health Secretary Sajid Javid to visit a crumbling Norfolk hospital to see for himself why it needs replacing.
Former treasurer Mr Javid returned to Boris Johnson's cabinet following West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock's resignation of the weekend.
Mr Hancock stood down as anger erupted after it emerged he had been having an affair with an aide and apparently breaching the social distancing rules he had repeatedly called on the country to follow.
Days before a video emerged showing him in an intimate embrace with Gina Coladangelo, Mr Hancock visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, where parts of the roof have to be supported by props to prevent it collapsing.
Mr Hancock later tweeted he had heard the case for a replacement hospital but gave no indication whether it would be be of the eight new-builds set to be announced in November.
In a letter to Mr Javid, campaigner Micaela Bartrum wrote: "One of the most important outstanding issues you inherit from your predecessor is the need for an urgent decision to replace the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn. This hospital already requires more than 200 supports to prevent a roof collapse.
"Despite campaigns by local people and our newspapers, and support from councils and MPs, we have been frustrated by the lack of action this urgent problem demands. We are letting down patients, families and our health care heroes.
"Please, please bring this decision to the top of your priorities so we can get on with the job King's Lynn so needs."
Jo Rust, secretary of the King's Lynn Trades Council, said she had written to North West Norfolk MP James Wild, asking him to invite Mr Javid to the QEH "as a matter of urgency".
She added: "We certainly do need to make sure Sajid Javid gets here quickly."
A rally with speakers including former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, followed by a march through Lynn, is planned for Saturday.
More than 7,500 people have now signed the EDP's petition calling for a new hospital. You can find it via https://tinyurl.com/t4xm78w2.