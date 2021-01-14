Flood of donations causes foodbank to close temporarily

Published: 3:47 PM January 14, 2021

The incident happened at the Sainsbury's store in North Walsham. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

A supermarket foodbank was forced to close temporarily last week after being overwhelmed with donations.

The foodbank in the North Walsham branch of Sainsbury's closed last week to allow volunteers time to work through the high volume of donations.

Many on social media had been worried about its closure while many are facing a tough time due to the Coronavirus pandemic, however this week the food bank and donation point has reopened.

A Sainsbury's spokesperson said: “The food donation point inside our North Walsham store was closed temporarily to allow the local food bank time to work through a large volume of donations.

"The donation point is now open again.”