Safety review promised as cyclist killed in crash is named

Published: 2:18 PM May 15, 2021

The B1150 North Walsham Road, as it comes into Coltishall from the north east and the junction with Ling Way. - Credit: Google StreetView

A safety review will take place into a stretch of north Norfolk road following the death of a cyclist, who has been named locally as Andrew Hornby.

And a parish councillor in Coltishall - where the accident took place on May 2 - said the fatality meant the community's "worst fears had come true" after warning about dangers there for years.

Mr Hornby, who was in his 50s, was heading towards North Walsham in a triathlon time trial cycle ride when a collision with a black Ford Kuga happened at around 3pm.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in a critical condition and died a week later.

James Matthews, Coltishall parish councillor, said: "We're in absolute horror. We are so upset about it because we could see it coming.

“We’re shocked at how many accidents there are - a lot of them are not even recorded or are ignored. It was recognised as a problem 20 years ago.”

You may also want to watch:

Although the circumstances around the crash are unknown, Mr Matthews said urgent action was needed to reduce motorists' speed as they entered Coltishall from the north-east, where the road changed quickly from a straight stretch where the speed limit was 60mph, dropping to 30mph as it entered the village.

He said a small roundabout like one on Norwich Road at Horstead could go a long way to calming the traffic.

Mr Matthews said the amount of traffic passing through the village had increased by more than 30pc since the opening of Broadland Northway.

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “The county council are very saddened to hear of this tragic accident and our thoughts are with family and friends at this time.

"At this stage it is too early to understand whether any intervention is required, however the B1150 will be reviewed by the county council’s highway network safety team.

“The Broadland Northway has made journeys easier and swifter for thousands of drivers and, as predicted, our traffic monitoring has shown that the new route has successfully cut rat running on small country lanes with many more drivers now staying on the more appropriate main A and B roads.”

Anybody with information or dashcam footage should contact Norfolk Constabulary's serious collision investigation unit on 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting NC-02052021-257.