'It's dangerous': Safety fears grow over access on busy road

A teenager suffered serious injuries in a collision involving a bus and a cyclist near a post office on High Street, Kessingland. Picture: Matthew Nixon Archant

Frustrated homeowners say crashes are becoming a regular occurrence on a "dangerous" road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A teenager suffered serious injuries in a collision involving a bus and a cyclist near a post office on High Street, Kessingland. Picture: Matthew Nixon A teenager suffered serious injuries in a collision involving a bus and a cyclist near a post office on High Street, Kessingland. Picture: Matthew Nixon

People living near to High Street in Kessingland have raised concerns after a teenager suffered serious injuries in a collision involving a bus and a cyclist.

The teenage cyclist remains in a stable condition in hospital following the collision near a post office about 7.58am last Thursday, January 9. Concerned at the amount of accidents and lack of pedestrian and cycle access, householders and businesses say the road is dangerous.

Witnesses described how people rushed to help the teenager, as they called on authorities to make safety improvements following the most recent incident.

Ray Patel, owner of Kessingland Supermarket, said: "I didn't see it, but heard a noise, just a bang. Next thing I saw was a girl off her bike - a 12 or 13-year-old girl going to school was on the ground.

"Someone asked to call the ambulance so I gave them my phone. They were here quite a while. The bus driver was shaken as well."

Brian Carver, who lives nearby, said: "People take this corner too sharply. Last year a woman was crossing and a car had turned around and hit her. Before that my wall was knocked down by cars.

"You get a lot of people speeding here and turning into the road dangerously. My wife was knocked down across the road. She was just walking on the pavement and a car mounted the pavement and knocked her down."

Calling for safety improvements, Mr Carver said: "A pedestrian crossing would be useful and a 20mph zone would be as well - and speed bumps perhaps? This is a big place and there are lots of accidents which happen."

Another householder, who wished to remain anonymous, added: "There's no proper routes for the kids who go to school unless they go by bus. How can you safely get to school if there's no pavement?

"There is no proper pedestrian or cycle access here. It's a very dangerous corner."

Laura Stebbings, a neighbour, said: "A lot of people park on double yellows here and it causes a restricted view of the road.

"I've lived here a year, and it bothers residents theres no traffic warnings in the area to stop people parking on double yellows.

"It's pot luck as you can't see either way."