Safety fears over corner where four cars have crashed this year

PUBLISHED: 14:45 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:11 06 December 2018

Scene of a recent accident at the St John corner on Lion Road near Palgrave. Picture: Jonny Ling

Jonny Ling

A landowner has called for urgent safety improvements on a rural country lane after seeing four cars crash off the road into his field this year.

Improved road markings on the Lion Road at Palgrave are on a highways list while a speed survey has been carried out. Picture: Adrian CableImproved road markings on the Lion Road at Palgrave are on a highways list while a speed survey has been carried out. Picture: Adrian Cable

Jonathan Ling has urged highways authorities to improve warnings to motorists at the accident black spot on Lion Road at Palgrave, near Diss.

A series of crashes have seen motorists lose control and cars flip over at a corner near St John’s House on the road that links Palgrave to the A143 and Wortham.

Mr Ling, who lives at nearby Grange Farm, where he runs the Mechanical Musical Collection, a museum of music organs, said he had dealt with the aftermath of four serious accidents this year. The most recent saw a car end upside down in his field while emergency services were called to another accident two weeks ago.

Safety concerns have been raised about St John corner on Lion Road near Palgrave. Picture: Jonny LingSafety concerns have been raised about St John corner on Lion Road near Palgrave. Picture: Jonny Ling

He said: “St John’s corner needs some serious attention. This was the fourth car this year to come off into our field. It is a corner that seems to catch people unawares. When you are coming from the Palgrave direction it is also quite confusing because it is not clear what is road and what is the dive way to St John’s House.”

He has called on the highways authority to improve road markings, replace faded warning signs and install road studs in an effort to cut the number of accidents.

“I appreciate most of the time that it is people speeding and going too fast around the corner and not necessarily the roads fault, my point being that lack of white lines and road studs and faded signs does not help people read the road,” he said.

Another car leave the road after an accident earlier this year at the St John corner on Lion Road near Palgrave. Picture: Jonny LingAnother car leave the road after an accident earlier this year at the St John corner on Lion Road near Palgrave. Picture: Jonny Ling

The road has seen a number of serious crashes over the years. In 2014 a car with four young passengers rolled into a hedge, while in 2011 a head-on crash left one man fighting for his life and another suffered serious injuries.

A Suffolk Highways spokesman said: “The road markings along the centre of Lion Road are included on the countywide refreshment list. Road markings are prioritised based on the road marking type and the category of road they are located on, this is to ensure that the highest priority safety road markings on the highest category roads are treated first, so Palgrave will be considered however we don’t at this point have details of when this will take place.

“A speed survey has been completed as agreed and requested by the county councillor and the parish council. The assessment will be reviewed against the speed limit criteria to consider the need to extend the 30mph limit.”

