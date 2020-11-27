Fears over safety on part of coast road

Published: 1:27 PM November 27, 2020

Town councillors have written to request the pavement is widened on part of the A149 coast road at Hunstanton because of concerns over safety. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Town councillors are calling for a pavement along a busy main road to be widened because of safety fears.

Hunstanton Town Council is writing to Norfolk County Council, West Norfolk council and the LeStrange Estate to express concerns over the pavement along the A149 coast road between Lighthouse Lane and Golf Course Road.

Adrian Winnington, the chair of the council's highways and byways committee, said: "We've had people express concerns about safety there because it's so narrow along the main road."

Mr Winnington said people were having to step into the main road to pass each other in order to observe social distancing.

"There's also 120 new houses being built nearby," he added. "So there's going to be more people walking along that footpath in the future."

The county council is responsible for the footpath. But land from the adjoining pitch and putt golf course would be needed in order to widen it.

The golf course is on land which is leased to the borough council from the LeStrange Estate.

Town councillors have agreed to write to all parties involved.