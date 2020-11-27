Fears over safety on part of coast road
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Town councillors are calling for a pavement along a busy main road to be widened because of safety fears.
Hunstanton Town Council is writing to Norfolk County Council, West Norfolk council and the LeStrange Estate to express concerns over the pavement along the A149 coast road between Lighthouse Lane and Golf Course Road.
Adrian Winnington, the chair of the council's highways and byways committee, said: "We've had people express concerns about safety there because it's so narrow along the main road."
Mr Winnington said people were having to step into the main road to pass each other in order to observe social distancing.
"There's also 120 new houses being built nearby," he added. "So there's going to be more people walking along that footpath in the future."
You may also want to watch:
The county council is responsible for the footpath. But land from the adjoining pitch and putt golf course would be needed in order to widen it.
The golf course is on land which is leased to the borough council from the LeStrange Estate.
Most Read
- 1 Would you know what to do if your car hit a deer?
- 2 What was ‘strange stretched circle’ spotted over Norfolk skies?
- 3 Furious villagers claim chicken farm was approved 'under the radar'
- 4 What each lockdown tier could mean for Norfolk
- 5 Norfolk in Tier 2 of coronavirus restrictions, government confirms
- 6 What counts as a substantial meal under Norfolk's tier 2 pub rules?
- 7 Man arrested after woman suffers broken collar bone in row over mask
- 8 'It's nonsense': Shoppers react to Norfolk's Tier 2 announcement
- 9 Woman airlifted to hospital after crash
- 10 What does Norfolk need to do to get to Tier 1?
Town councillors have agreed to write to all parties involved.