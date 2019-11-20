Can you rehome the dog someone tried to slice in half with a sword?

Sabby, who Safe Rescue for Dogs is trying to rehome, and the injury she sustained when someone attacked her with a sword in Romania. Pictures: Safe Rescue for Dogs/Zoe Casey Archant

A rescue charity is hoping to find a new home for a dog who was almost sliced in half with a sword.

Norfolk charity Safe Rescue for Dogs is rehoming five-year-old Sabby, a small crossbreed who was brought to the UK from Romania.

She was found, the charity's Facebook page said, with a "horrific injury" around her hips and back, after someone had tried to slice her in half with a sword.

"The injury was open and down to the bone and her recovery took many months," they said.

Now, two years on, Sabby is being fostered in Norwich and is ready to settle into a new home and start a new chapter.

Her current fosterer and charity volunteer Zoe Casey said Sabby had refused to let men near her after the incident but had made improvements, though remained wary.

But she said she was now becoming a "cheeky" and "playful" dog.

"She should hate humans, but somehow she doesn't," she said. "She's good with my cat, good with my dogs, she's a really nice little dog.

"The only thing she needs is just to get more used to having a lead on. She will walk on a lead, but she's still wary when you put a lead over her head."

The charity rehomes dogs from all over the UK and abroad, but has a particular focus on ending dog cruelty in Romania.

More than 600,000 dogs are thought to live on the streets across the country and charities around the UK, including PETA, have launched drives to rehome and protect the animals.

And while Mrs Casey said they'd seen other dogs with back stories similar to Sabby's, it was a particularly harrowing case, and even made the television news in Romania.

"She is the reason that I do it," she said, "she's the reason we all foster and rescue dogs.

"I understand people are wary about rescuing from aborad, but where else would she be?"

Sabby is vaccinated, microchipped and neutered.

For more information about Sabby or the charity, visit www.saferescuefordogs.co.uk or call 07899844524 or 07788251197.