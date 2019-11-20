Search

Advanced search

Can you rehome the dog someone tried to slice in half with a sword?

PUBLISHED: 16:34 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 20 November 2019

Sabby, who Safe Rescue for Dogs is trying to rehome, and the injury she sustained when someone attacked her with a sword in Romania. Pictures: Safe Rescue for Dogs/Zoe Casey

Sabby, who Safe Rescue for Dogs is trying to rehome, and the injury she sustained when someone attacked her with a sword in Romania. Pictures: Safe Rescue for Dogs/Zoe Casey

Archant

A rescue charity is hoping to find a new home for a dog who was almost sliced in half with a sword.

Sabby, a five-year-old crossbreed which is being rehomed by charity Safe Rescue for Dogs. Photo: Safe Rescue for Dogs/FacebookSabby, a five-year-old crossbreed which is being rehomed by charity Safe Rescue for Dogs. Photo: Safe Rescue for Dogs/Facebook

Norfolk charity Safe Rescue for Dogs is rehoming five-year-old Sabby, a small crossbreed who was brought to the UK from Romania.

She was found, the charity's Facebook page said, with a "horrific injury" around her hips and back, after someone had tried to slice her in half with a sword.

"The injury was open and down to the bone and her recovery took many months," they said.

Now, two years on, Sabby is being fostered in Norwich and is ready to settle into a new home and start a new chapter.

Sabby, who is being rehomed in Norfolk. Photo: Zoe CaseySabby, who is being rehomed in Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Casey

Her current fosterer and charity volunteer Zoe Casey said Sabby had refused to let men near her after the incident but had made improvements, though remained wary.

But she said she was now becoming a "cheeky" and "playful" dog.

"She should hate humans, but somehow she doesn't," she said. "She's good with my cat, good with my dogs, she's a really nice little dog.

"The only thing she needs is just to get more used to having a lead on. She will walk on a lead, but she's still wary when you put a lead over her head."

The injury Sabby sustained when someone tried to cut her in half with a sword. Photo: Safe Rescue for DogsThe injury Sabby sustained when someone tried to cut her in half with a sword. Photo: Safe Rescue for Dogs

The charity rehomes dogs from all over the UK and abroad, but has a particular focus on ending dog cruelty in Romania.

You may also want to watch:

More than 600,000 dogs are thought to live on the streets across the country and charities around the UK, including PETA, have launched drives to rehome and protect the animals.

And while Mrs Casey said they'd seen other dogs with back stories similar to Sabby's, it was a particularly harrowing case, and even made the television news in Romania.

Sabby, a five-year-old crossbreed which is being rehomed by charity Safe Rescue for Dogs. Photo: Safe Rescue for Dogs/FacebookSabby, a five-year-old crossbreed which is being rehomed by charity Safe Rescue for Dogs. Photo: Safe Rescue for Dogs/Facebook

"She is the reason that I do it," she said, "she's the reason we all foster and rescue dogs.

"I understand people are wary about rescuing from aborad, but where else would she be?"

Sabby is vaccinated, microchipped and neutered.

For more information about Sabby or the charity, visit www.saferescuefordogs.co.uk or call 07899844524 or 07788251197.

Most Read

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

‘I’ll be back doing the job I love’ - doorman speaks out after vicious attack

David Aslett's injuries after the assault. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Grand city centre building finally sells to local firm

Create Consulting MD, Jonathan Cage. Pic: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Care home to close just six months after opening

Cawston Lodge care home is set to close after six months of opening. Picture: Archant

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Two sex-trafficked women rescued by police in Norwich

Two women have been taken to a place of safety suspected of being trafficked into Norwich for sex. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Woman who collapsed outside bar claims drink was spiked

A 23-year-old woman said she had her drink spiked at Long John's bar in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Former city brewery founder described as the ‘most appalling man’

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists