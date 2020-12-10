Christmas cards sent by Royal Family to go under the hammer

Published: 4:46 PM December 10, 2020

A collection of Christmas cards sent by the Royal Family to a Sandringham employee are set to be auctioned off - Credit: Rowley's

A collection of Christmas cards sent over the years by the Royal Family is being auctioned off for charity.

The cards, all of which are signed, were sent by the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles to an employee on the Sandringham Estate.

They could fetch several hundreds of pounds each when they go under the hammer at Rowley’s auction house, in Ely, on December 12.

All proceeds will be donated to the Norfolk Hospice in King’s Lynn, which provides specialist palliative and end-of-life care.

Included in the auction is a full run of cards from the Queen and Duke sent between 1998 and 2018, adorned with touching and amusing photographs.

One from 2017 shows the Queen feeding a banana to an elephant and another, from 2004, shows a picture of the Royal couple meeting D-Day veterans.

The Queen's love for horses is evident on the 2012 Christmas card, which includes a photo of Prince Philip presenting her with a trophy after her horse won The Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot.

Others show more formal images of the couple, and there some with photos of the family together, including corgis.

Roddy Lloyd, managing director of the saleroom, said: “There is always an enormous amount of interest in items relating to The Royal Family and there are many collectors of Royal Christmas cards.

“Many of the collectors are in the US and their interest has increased since Prince Harry moved there.

“They have been consigned by a former worker at Sandringham who clearly knew the family well.

"There are several cards from Prince Charles, which show lovely pictures of him and his two sons.

“We anticipate a lot of interest in these and they are in excellent condition, as if they have just been pulled from the envelope.”

Lyndsay Carter, chief executive at The Norfolk Hospice, added: “We were absolutely delighted to receive this generous donation of Royal Christmas cards late last year, illustrating fascinating snapshots of Royal history.

“This auction is a fantastic opportunity for us to raise vital funds during these difficult times, as many of our traditional fundraising activities have been impacted this year and our charity shops had to temporarily close once again in November.”

