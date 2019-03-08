Search

'My princess now has her final bed'- mums gratitude for heartfelt headstone offer

PUBLISHED: 13:02 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:12 01 November 2019

Her baby girl died two hours after birth. Picture: Sadie Warters

Her baby girl died two hours after birth. Picture: Sadie Warters

Archant

A mum who has been unable to find closure for seven years after the death of her baby says she is thankful she can finally put her to rest.

Sadie Warters met Debbie Stewart at A J Coggles on Thursday, October 31 to design her daughter's headstone. Picture: Sarah HussainSadie Warters met Debbie Stewart at A J Coggles on Thursday, October 31 to design her daughter's headstone. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Sadie Warters lost her baby daughter seven years ago, and has only now been given some form of closure after being offered a headstone.

Miss Warters was unable to afford her late daughter's gravestone and was desperately appealing for donations.

Debbie Stewart, from AJ Coggles in Downham Market, heard about her story and offered to help.

The 24-year-old gave birth at the age of 17 to a 400g baby girl named Scarlet Nadine Dunbar on Saturday, July 14, 2012, following an early induced pregnancy as a result of several health problems.

Miss Warters daughter is buried at Waltham Abbey in Essex. Picture: Sadie Warters.Miss Warters daughter is buried at Waltham Abbey in Essex. Picture: Sadie Warters.

Miss Warters said: "It was discussed I have an early induced pregnancy as a result of Scarlet having to go through so much trauma when she was seconds old after being born and it would of only been a 50/50 chance she would of survived that.

"She had a hole in her heart and her arteries were on the wrong side.

"She passed away in my arms, I thought there would have been hope because she was gasping for air and her toes were wiggling. But she passed away two hours later."

The senior carer at Hickathrift Care Home in Wisbech has struggled over the years to come to terms with her daughter's death.

Miss Warters was unable to afford her late daughter’s gravestone and was desperately appealing for donations. Picture: Sadie Warters.Miss Warters was unable to afford her late daughter’s gravestone and was desperately appealing for donations. Picture: Sadie Warters.

Miss Warters said: "There are days when I can't get up and I'm just a mess and in tears all day.

"It's especially hard on Mother's Day, Christmas and on her birthday, I can't even get out of bed.

"People do say it gets easier as the days go by but it doesn't, it will always be with you."

Miss Warters gave birth at the age of 17 to Scarlet Nadine Dunbar on Saturday 14, July, 2012, following an induced pregnancy as a result of several health problems. Picture: Sadie Warters.Miss Warters gave birth at the age of 17 to Scarlet Nadine Dunbar on Saturday 14, July, 2012, following an induced pregnancy as a result of several health problems. Picture: Sadie Warters.

An emotional meeting to design Scarlet's headstone took place at AJ Coggles in Downham Market on Thursday, October 31.

Provided for by AF Holman Stonemasons, the gravestone will be white with shooting stars on the left hand side, with the top reading 'Princess'.

She added: "My princess now has her final bed.

"When I found out the news that Debbie had contacted their stonemasons to get my baby a headstone I felt quite ill, it was just so overwhelming. I was physically throwing up, it was just too much news to take in.

"I am overwhelmed by AJ Coggles and AF Holman, they have allowed me to put my baby to rest. I just want to thank Debbie for her amazing help and support.

"To be able to sit and design her headstone after seven years, I just have no words, I'm speechless."

The gravestone will be taken to Waltham Abbey in Essex where Scarlet is buried.

Mrs Stewart said: "When I heard the story I just thought I can help. I'm in a position to help so I thought I will.

"From a mother's point of view, no-one should have to lose their child so my empathy was with her. I would want exactly the same, she deserves it.

"We've had a lovely meeting designing and planning the stone together. It's been my privilege to play a part in it.

"This is a special person who deserves something back. She's put her life into looking after her younger brother when he was 10 after losing a child of her own."

A Justgiving page was set up to fund a headstone, the money raised will now be used for fresh flowers and its maintenance.

