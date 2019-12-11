Search

Advanced search

Convoy of Land Rovers deliver Christmas presents to patients

PUBLISHED: 17:10 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 11 December 2019

Ryston Landrover Run, which took place on Sunday, December 8, delivered Christmas presents to patients at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Ryston Landrover Run, which took place on Sunday, December 8, delivered Christmas presents to patients at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Archant

A group of Land Rover drivers brought festive joy to patients at a Norfolk hospital by delivering them presents.

The annual Ryston Land Rover Run kickstarted the festive season for patients at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

A convoy of 40 Land Rovers travelled from Ryston Hall to the hospital on Sunday, December 8 to deliver sacks full of presents to elderly patients on West Newton ward.

Philip Shipp, organiser, said: "We had a great day, it went so well.

You may also want to watch:

"The drivers always look forward to the day and get dressed up for the occasion.

"We must have had eight or nine sacks full of presents, which is absolutely unbelievable."

Caroline Shaw, Chief Executive of The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, said: "We are extremely grateful to the Land Rover drivers for their efforts in collecting presents for patients.

"Being in hospital over the Christmas period is never fun, but these gifts and the thought that has gone into them will help to make a real difference and bring some festive cheer.

Thank you for all your good work."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

Man seriously hurt in Norwich stabbing

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Hundreds queue for opening of new Primark store

Hundreds of people queue for the opening of the brand new Primark in Haymarket. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Second World War bunker found in Prince of Wales Road car park

A Second World War air raid shelter has been found in the car park of Exeid offices in Prince of Wales Road. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Man who died in crash with bus named

Emergency services at the scene off the collision between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: what Norfolk’s new millionaire bought first

Lottery winner Terry Falgate celebrates his £1m windfall. Picture: Victoria Petrusa

James Maddison on his love for the Canaries ahead of Leicester City reunion

Former Norwich City player-of-the-year James Maddison faces his old club for the first time this weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mum’s desperate search to find out how she contracted lethal disease

Julie Jackman is appealing to former work colleagues in Great Yarmouth in a bid to identify where she was exposed to lethal asbestos Picture: Julie Jackman

Cat-neutering business closing after 63 years

Vet Susan Howard is retiring, closing her family vet since which has been running since1956. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Main road closed following serious crash

Two people had to be freed from their vehicles after a collision on the A148 Holt Road at Bale, between Fakenham and Holt. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists