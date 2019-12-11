Convoy of Land Rovers deliver Christmas presents to patients

Ryston Landrover Run, which took place on Sunday, December 8, delivered Christmas presents to patients at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital Archant

A group of Land Rover drivers brought festive joy to patients at a Norfolk hospital by delivering them presents.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The annual Ryston Land Rover Run kickstarted the festive season for patients at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

A convoy of 40 Land Rovers travelled from Ryston Hall to the hospital on Sunday, December 8 to deliver sacks full of presents to elderly patients on West Newton ward.

Philip Shipp, organiser, said: "We had a great day, it went so well.

You may also want to watch:

"The drivers always look forward to the day and get dressed up for the occasion.

"We must have had eight or nine sacks full of presents, which is absolutely unbelievable."

Caroline Shaw, Chief Executive of The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, said: "We are extremely grateful to the Land Rover drivers for their efforts in collecting presents for patients.

"Being in hospital over the Christmas period is never fun, but these gifts and the thought that has gone into them will help to make a real difference and bring some festive cheer.

Thank you for all your good work."