Man found drunk and asleep in car at Shell garage banned from driving

Ryan Pemberton was found parked in the Shell garage forecourt after a member of the public saw him turn off at the A47 Brundall roundabout - Credit: Google

A man who was found drunk and asleep in his Renault Clio at an A47 garage after driving "erratically" has been banned from getting behind the wheel for a year.

Ryan Pemberton, 22, of Station Road, Attlebridge, was found guilty of being in charge of a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit during his trial at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on February 15, 2021.

The court heard from prosecutor Stephen Poole that Pemberton's "veering between the lanes" on the stretch of the A47 between Blofield and Brundall was reported by a member of the public at 9.15pm on July 11 of last year.

He was then arrested at the Shell garage off the Brundall roundabout at 10pm that day after two officers found him parked up, asleep and under the influence, with his engine running and the lights on.

He was found to have 83 mcgs of alcohol in 100 ml of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35.

PC Groom, who shook Pemberton to wake him up, said the defendant was "clearly unaware of where he was or how he got there", and was slurring his words and unable to stand.

Representing himself, Pemberton told the court he had pulled over and drank some beers, which he then intended to sleep off before driving home.

He said: "I was at a friend's house in Taverham and before going back to mine in Attlebridge I decided to go for a drive.

"I had a panic attack so pulled over to have a couple of beers to calm me down since I didn't have any medication with me."

Pemberton explained he planned to "stay in the car park" until 12pm the next day. He said he had intended to get a McDonald's, coffee and some fresh air the next morning before driving home.

Chairman of the bench Tony Urwin, however, said he "did not find the explanation credible", concluding there was a probable risk Pemberton would drive while over the limit.

Despite insisting losing his licence would mean losing his job, Pemberton received a 12-month driving disqualification. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of 334 and court costs of £625.